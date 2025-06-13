10 Best Sci-fi TV Shows on Tubi You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Out of all the streaming platforms, Tubi may be the most underrated. That said, people are starting to tune into this platform, probably thanks to all the new content it’s been landing. Unlike many other platforms, Tubi is free to watch (with ads). One might think that this would limit the content available, but there are so many hidden gems worth binge-watching, ranging from fantasy films to sci-fi shows, and pretty much everything in-between. In particular, there are tons of sci-fi shows and movies worth watching, including some surprisingly popular series fans probably want to re-watch. Even better, there are probably some sci-fi shows you can dive into for the first time. Better late than never!

While some may appreciate the irony of our return to ads, many others are just grateful they don’t have to pay for the pleasure of watching ads, at least in this one instance. Tubi accounts are free and easy to make, so you can begin your next sci-fi binge in just a few minutes.

1) Andromeda

Originally titled Gene Roddenberry’s Andromeda, this show is the epitome of a space opera adventure. The series follows Captain Dylan Hunt (Kevin Sorbo) of the Systems Commonwealth, a constitutional monarchy and intergalactic government. This system has been peaceful for generations until a rebellion led by the parasitic Magog shakes everything to the core. Enter Dylan Hunt, Captain of the ship, unintentionally caught in the middle, as they become targeted in that first fateful surprise attack. During the course of what follows, the Andromeda crew gets caught in a black hole, freezing them in time for 303 years. When they finally break free, they find a universe completely unlike the one they left.

2) Mutant X

Fans of Marvel and the X-Men should consider checking out Mutant X. Despite the name, the show isn’t connected to the comic series of the same title (likewise it’s not canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe…currently). The series tells the story of a new group of mutants. Unlike those in the X-Men, this group of mutants got their abilities through genetic engineering, as they were glorified test subjects. The Mutant X group decides to group together to protect the rest of their new mutants, and they face many trials and tribulations along the way.

Mutant X has three seasons, with 66 episodes total. All episodes are available to binge on Tubi, with the average length being about 45 minutes.

3) La Brea

Those looking for a bit more drama in their sci-fi should add La Brea to the watch list. The story begins when a massive sinkhole appears in Los Angeles. Yes, it’s in the same location as the La Brea Tar Pits, though it expands far beyond that range. The sinkhole pulls buildings, vehicles, and people within. Instead of instant death, those pulled inside find themselves in a primeval land, complete with prehistoric critters and more. Unsurprisingly, things quickly become more complicated, rather than less, once the government begins investigating the sinkhole. In particular, the show portrays the trials of one family, the Harris family, as they try to find their way back to one another.

La Brea has a total of three seasons, with 30 episodes. All three seasons are available to binge, with each episode averaging about 45 minutes in length.

4) Babylon 5

Babylon 5 is quite possibly one of the most famous space opera series out there, and so fans will be thrilled to hear it can be watched on Tubi. So if you’ve been meaning to get caught up on this legend, now is the time. Babylon 5 follows a group of military staff and alien diplomats, all of whom live on the famous Babylon 5 space station. Together, the crew works through different conflicts, including debates of trade, diplomacy, and inter-race wars. It’s a brilliant show that does great justice to these complex themes, creating a series that viewers won’t soon forget.

Babylon 5 is a total of five seasons, with 110 episodes. All episodes are available on Tubi, averaging about 45 minutes each.

5) Farscape

Some might consider Farscape to be another space opera, though this one leans in a different direction than Babylon 5. The story begins when astronaut John Crichton (Ben Browder) sets out into space for a test run, only for him to accidentally cross through a wormhole. He’s transported to the far side of the Milky Way galaxy. His story could have ended there, had he come through to a place with no supplies or civilization. Instead, he found a solar system full of diverse aliens, quickly becoming embroiled in a plot against the Peacekeepers of this system. His crew is a ragtag group that seemingly shouldn’t work, but they show how important found family is, especially when one is far from home.

Farscape lasted for four seasons before getting canceled. All four seasons, 88 episodes total, are available to binge on Tubi. The average episode length is about 45-50 minutes.

6) The Tomorrow People

The Tomorrow People is a classic science fiction drama, though it’s the 2013 revival that is available on Tubi. This series is a remake of the 1973 run. The story follows a group of people with psionic powers, with a story that will feel familiar to any X-Men fan. They’re the latest step in human evolution, but they’re not the only ones. The story includes an anti-telepath organization known as the Ultra, who promote genetic cleansing and other horrible practices to keep humanity the way it is. As such, the debates and moral questions in The Tomorrow People have a lot in common with several other series, but that isn’t a bad thing. Sci-fi fans can feel comfortable in that familiarity while continuing these conversations.

The Tomorrow People has a total of 22 episodes, each one being about 45 minutes long, all of which are available on Tubi.

7) Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell is arguably one of the best-known sci-fi anime of all time, based on an equally famous manga by Masamune Shirow. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex follows the Public Security Section 9, an elite group of enforcement, with Major Motoko Kusanagi at the forefront. She and her team famously tackle many problems in this series, from the terrorist known as The Laughing Man to cyberization diseases and worse. Their story explores political and social debates revolving around human nature, technology, and the lines between them. It’s a must-watch series for any anime or sci-fi fan.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex has two seasons, 52 episodes total.

8) Continuum

The story of Continuum begins in the year 2077, in a world run by technology. Enter Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), a Protector, aka an enforcement agent, from her era. She’s been in the process of tracking a terrorist group, and during one attack, she unintentionally follows them back to the year 2012. Now isolated from her allies, Kiera must find a way to prevent this group from changing the future as they know it. She’ll have to make new allies and protect her identity, or else she may risk altering the very thing she seeks to protect. In the process, her eyes are opened to the world she took for granted.

Continuum has four seasons, all of which are available on Tubi. Each episode is about 45 minutes long.

9) Red vs. Blue

Those in need of a bit of a break from all these heavy tones should consider watching Red vs. Blue, also known as RvB. This series has a very familiar foundation, as it was originally filmed via the game Halo. The story follows two groups of soldiers, the Red team and the Blue team, as they maintain a quasi-civil war, starting in the isolated range of Blood Gulch. From here, the story takes on a life of its own, growing in proportion to tell a much larger tale of the Civil War and the freelancers involved.

Red vs. Blue was originally a web series before it took off. It has a massive amount of content to watch, including 19 seasons, 7 miniseries, and one film. The first eight seasons are available on Tubi.

10) Transformers

Transformers spans generations as one of the best franchsies with countless toys, TV shows, and, of course, the live-action films. The original Transformers series (typiclaly dubbed Gen 1) began airing in 1984, and it is a dose of pure nostalgia. It follows the characters many have come to know and love, as the war from Cybertron comes to Earth, with the Autobots and Decepticons fighting over the Energon.

Transformers had a total of four seasons, all of which are available to binge on Tubi. Each episode is about 24 minutes long. Countless other Transformers cartoons are also available, so there’s no shortage from this franchise on Tubi.