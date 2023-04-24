DC's Blue Beetle: Best Look Yet at Costume Revealed at CinemaCon 2023

bAn ancient Scarab brings an alien armor to Earth in DC's Blue Beetle — and its first stop is CinemaCon. Ahead of the studio's presentation at the annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC dropped an up-close look at the real super-suit that transforms Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) into the superhero Blue Beetle. (The suit will remain on display for the duration of this week's CinemaCon, happening now at Caesar's Palace through April 27th.) ComicBook's Brandon Davis captured photos of the practical suit, which you can see below.

"The New 52 [comic book run] was a big inspiration, as far as the suit goes and other aspects of the story, but we took a lot from bits and pieces," director Angel Manuel Soto told ComicBook and other outlets during a press event for the Blue Beetle trailer, which revealed classic suits donned by Jaime's comic book predecessors: Ted Kord and Dan Garrett.

"There are a lot of great stuff in all the different runs, and we were like, 'Man, how do you choose one?' We were like, 'Do we have to choose one? No, let's do whatever the f-ck we want with it,'" Soto said. "Just have fun and create something awesome, create something really interesting that takes the greatest hits — even from the Injustice 2 game. We really deep dive on it because it's f-cking dope."

In Blue Beetle: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Starring Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Harvey Guillén, and Susan Sarandon, DC's Blue Beetle opens only in theaters August 18th.