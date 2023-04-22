CinemaCon 2023: Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav to Appear at WB Presentation

The annual CinemaCon convention will be kicking off next week, showcasing an array of the next year's upcoming films to theater owners. One of the most-anticipated components of this year's CnemaCon might be the presence from Warner Bros. Discovery, which will be spotlighting a number of films, and even screening the DC blockbuster The Flash in its entirety. As a new report reveals, the occasion of the CinemaCon presentation is even bringing out company CEO David Zaslav.

According to new reporting, Zaslav will be appearing in person during Warner Bros. Discovery's presentation on Tuesday. He will be the highest-ranking Warner Bros. exec to attend the presentation since former Warner Bros Entertainment chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara.

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.

h/t: Deadline