DC Fan Art Teams Up Michael Keaton’s Batman and Brandon Routh’s Superman

Michael Keaton is making his big return as Batman in this summer's The Flash, and fans are super excited to see what the movie does with the character. In The Flash, Superman doesn't exist in Keaton's universe, and they instead use Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Fans have always wanted to see Keaton team up with Superman, and one artist seems to think that Brandon Routh should be the actor in the red cape. An artist on Instagram created a brand new piece of fan art that imagines how Routh and Keaton could look teaming up. In the fan art, we see both actors in the latest interpretations of their iconic Batman and Superman costumes standing back to back. While we will likely never see this happen, Routh and Keaton would have been great on screen together.

you can check out the fan art below.

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

