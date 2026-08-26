DC Fans Reveal A Surprising Choice For The Villain They Want to See Most In The Batman: Part II

Although The Batman: Part II isn’t expected to hit theaters until 2028, there has already been considerable speculation about the upcoming installment. Among the biggest mysteries that fans want the answer to is who Scarlett Johansson will be playing—a question that was only all the more pressing after Johansson was recently reportedly spotted on set, fueling fan theories that she could be playing Poison Ivy. Yet another casting update that has gotten considerable attention is that of Sebastian Stan (notably, yet another MCU star making the jump to DC), who is likewise playing a mystery role. In fact, recently, Stan’s casting created quite a stir, as he was apparently .

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Ultimately, that report was adjusted to remove the apparent misquote that implied Stan had confirmed this casting, making his character in the movie a mystery once again. It’s still possible that he’s playing Harvey Dent, of course, and that remains a very prominent rumor about his role. However, audiences seem no closer to learning who the main villain in The Batman: Part II will be, and that is certainly high on the list of questions fans of the Caped Crusader want an answer to. As we await true confirmation of who the villain(s) will be and who will be playing them, though, ComicBook has shared a poll of four top contenders and asked audiences to pick their top choice—and the villain taking the lead may surprise you.

DC Fans Just Picked the Court of Owls as Their Ideal Villain for The Batman: Part II

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Shared to the ComicBook X account, a new poll asked DC fans to pick between four possible villains for The Batman: Part II: Victor Zsasz, the Court of Owls, Hush, and Two-Face. Particularly given the fanfare surrounding the idea that Stan is playing Two-Face, one might think that it would be Harvey Dent/Two-Face that fans would most want to see. However, that isn’t what our poll found. Rather, those answering the poll favored the Court of Owls by a wide margin. Currently, that answer has received 50.7% of the votes, Two-Face has received 24.9% of the votes, Hush has received 15.9% of the votes, and Victor Zsasz has received 8.5% of the votes.

Which #TheBatman2 villain do you want to see? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 25, 2026

This is surprising for a number of reasons, only one of which is the fact that Harvey Dent/Two-Face is such a fan favorite (although that may even be why this villain didn’t receive the majority vote, as fans may be looking for something new in this upcoming movie). In addition to the fact that Two-Face isn’t winning, though, these poll results are surprising because of the Court of Owls in and of itself.

Specifically, the Court of Owls being the primary villain of The Batman: Part II would presumably mean a more cerebral approach to this movie’s narrative arc, as they are a secret society of the wealthy elite that is deeply embedded in Gotham, working in the shadows. With the Court of Owls as the main antagonist, The Batman: Part II may therefore be more focused on Batman confronting this web of villainous people rather than engaging in heated combat. Based on these results, perhaps that is precisely what DC fans are currently looking for.