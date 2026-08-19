New Sebastian Stan Batman 2 Role Update Makes One Villain More Likely & Fans “Know Who He’s Playing”

The Batman: Part II is finally filming, but there are still several mysteries tied to the anticipated sequel. One of the biggest mysteries revolves around Sebastian Stan’s role in the film, which is why a quote from Stan about the role he was playing caught fire so quickly. Now there’s been another update on Sebastian Stan’s role in The Batman: Part II, and fans feel that update makes one key villain role more likely.

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This all started when the French publication Le Journal du Dimanche quoted Stan as saying he was playing Harvey Dent, but since then, they have updated the interview and removed that from the piece. Now that it seems like Stan was misquoted, fans are putting their detective hats on and trying to figure out who he’s playing, including @ishaansangha, who wrote, “We all know who he’s playing,” while sharing a photo of Victor Zsasz.

We all know who he’s playing pic.twitter.com/eOivVCkAqD — Ish (@ishaansangha) August 19, 2026

Many Batman Fans Are Convinced Stan Is Playing Zsasz (And They Actually Prefer It)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Whiel some fans are still holding out hope that Stan is playing Harvey Dent and this is part of a big swerve, others are already convinced Stan is instead playing Victor Zsasz, and they actually prefer it compared to Stan playing yet another versino of Two-Face.

@FloHasReturned just wants people to accept the role Stan could be playing, writing, “i dont know why you guys cant accept that maybe, just maybe he is zsasz lmao😭”. @erikmts123 could definitely see Stan as Harvey, but would actually prefer to see the film take a bigger risk, writing, “Stan would make a great Harvey, everyone agrees on that, but I’d easily take a crazy Court of Owls-Zsasz movie over Part II being another loose adaptation of The Long Halloween with the Dents.”

In that same boat is @cineviewflix, who wrote, “People need to get on board the Zsasz train. Reeves has a unique take on this world and wants to do something different. Doing the fall of Harvey Dent again would just be boring.” @IBRZ96 agrees and thinks the combination of Court of Owls and Zsasz fits the vibe Reeves is going for, writing, “CoO + Zsasz is much more horror than Dent family”.

Right now, neither Stan nor Reeves has officially commented on the quote or the role Stan is playing, and the same is true of Scarlett Johansson. While Johansson has been rumored for several different roles, the two that seem to have the most momentum are Gilda Dent and Poison Ivy. It’s likely going to be a while before we know who they are playing for sure, but regardless of which villains Stan and Johansson are playing, their star power is bound to make The Batman: Part II even better.

The Batman: Part II is slated to hit theaters on February 18th, 2028.