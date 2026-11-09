DC Fans Stunned by James Gunn Leaving Studio, “DC Is Just Cursed”

Almost four years ago, DC Studios confirmed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would serve as co-presidents, rolling out a major slate of movies and TV shows that would make up the new DCU, and now, they’re both gone. News broke today that Gunn and Safran would step down from their roles at DC Studios starting in December, with Jeremy Latcham, a former executive at Marvel, taking over instead. As one might expect, given how Gunn had already said that Skydance CEO David Ellison “approved” of their DCU plans and the impending release of 2027’s Man of Tomorrow, fans of the franchise had a lot to say.

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The five stages of grief were on full display with near immediacy in the aftermath of Gunn confirming that he would no longer be the leader at DC Studios, with countless fans immediately replying to the news with varying degrees of “No.” One DC fan account, which jokingly posts as Lex Luthor from the DCU online, broke character to deliver a scathing response, writing: “I’m unsure of the future, but it seems like DC is just cursed every time it tries anything live action. One step forward then two steps back.”

Superman Fans Shocked By James Gunn Ouster from DC Studios

Fans of Gunn’s work in the DCU, which thus far includes Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker Season 2 (plus the films he didn’t direct, like Supergirl and Clayface) have taken the news especially hard, especially since it’s unclear if the longterm plans will come to fruition. “If their creative visions are thrown out the door I’m done,” wrote one fan. “I just been waiting for DC to get their shit together and it’s always been a shift.” Another added: “This is crazy lol they’re gonna end up rebooting the universe again aren’t they? Lmao”

This has to be a joke right lol Peter and James were doing a great job with the DCU wtf was going on behind the scenes for them to “step down” https://t.co/jTPtplJhP3 — Matty Smoove (@matty_smoove) November 9, 2026

Some DC fans were quick to diagnose the reality of why Gunn and Safran are seemingly out at the studio, though, pointing to the fact that beyond Superman, the biggest releases for the studio weren’t any of the major properties from DC Comics. They wrote: “Hate to say it but, maybe focussing on the side characters than establishing the main trinity was a bad move. no clue what he was thinking. sure it’s fun to make a condiment man tv show ahaha so unique and special, but where is batman and wonder woman.” [sic]

yea no shit man this is what happens when you try and push gorilla grodd and clayface before batman and wonder woman — M1das (@M1das_OW2) November 9, 2026

Finally, some took the news of Gunn’s departure to focus on future prospects. A few were quick to proclaim that this sudden news wasn’t surprising at all, with one writing: “This isn’t a shocker. It was inevitable.” Another told Gunn to consider his next moves with a return to form, replying: “Come back to Marvel Studios.” Then, one fan had to quickly point out what some may have had on their minds, writing: “No Snyder fans, this does not mean Henry Cavill will be superman again.”

What’s your take on James Gunn’s sudden departure from DC Studios? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.