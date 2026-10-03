Skydance CEO Already “Signed Off” On a Full 10-Year Plan for James Gunn’s DCU

Where corporate mergers and acquisitions happen, big changeups are sure to follow. That’s certainly been the case in the wake of Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount, with over 2,000 employees laid off since October of last year and more expected to lose their jobs well into 2027. And that’s not to mention the fears that now surround a super studio having the final say in which movies actually get made. One person, however, is not suffering from that fear—their plans for the next decade have apparently been given the green light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Bloomberg, during a recent visit to the Man of Tomorrow set, Skydance owner David Ellison met with James Gunn and Peter Safran, who presented him with their 10-year plan for the direction they intend to take DC Studios. And it seems that Ellison was impressed by what he learned—enough to back their decade-long strategy to bring the DCU back to the forefront of superhero stories (and perhaps even dethrone Marvel). This also comes on the heels of the announcement that Gunn and Safran are staying on as the heads of DC under this new management.

What Does This Mean for the DCU Moving Forward?

Warner Bros. / DC Studios

Not much has changed, and it seems things are still moving forward in the way that fans expected they would. Clayface is still at the forefront of the DCU schedule and is set to release in just twenty days, with Man of Tomorrow scheduled to hit theaters in July 2027. And, of course, fans are still chomping at the bit for Batman to finally make his new DCU appearance. It is worth noting, however, that technically Gunn and Safran’s contracts are officially set to expire in August of next year, meaning that if Man of Tomorrow bombs, this whole 10-year plan will go up in smoke. Though that’s unlikely, it’s not impossible, and Ellison is proving throughout this merger that he’s not opposed to doing the unexpected.

Industry insiders remain positive about the few crumbs and details that they’ve been able to collect when it comes to Man of Tomorrow. And despite Supergirl‘s unfortunate box office fumble, Superman and his gang seem to be the centerpiece of what Gunn is bringing to the DCU. And despite so little being known about the sequel, Gunn is already shooting down rumors about the cast and the potential characters they might be playing (no, Matthew Lillard will not be playing Barry Allen. We can all stop asking now). But no matter the casting, it seems that Gunn, Safran, and their vision for the DCU are all safe in the midst of the takeover chaos, with their long-reaching plans seemingly getting the official green light to continue as planned.