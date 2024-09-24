DC's Supergirl Movie Casts The Old Guard's Matthias Schoenaerts as Villain Krem

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has ended its hunt for the damnable Krem of the Yellow Hills. Matthias Schoenaerts — whose roles include the Image Comics-based The Old Guard and the western drama series Django — has been cast opposite House of the Dragon star Milly Alock as the Supergirl villain in DC Studios' adaptation of the 8-issue comic book series of the same name by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. TheWrap first reported the news.

Schoenaerts will play the ruthless kingsagent Krem, a sword-wielding, arrow-slinging criminal thief dubbed "killer of men, women, and dogs" after he murders the father of the alien girl Ruthye Marye Knoll. She puts a bounty on Krem and sets out on a John Wick-style mission across the galaxy to avenge her father with Supergirl, a.k.a. the Kryptonian Kara Zor-El.

In Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl is an edgier, F-bomb-dropping superheroine haunted by the destruction of her home planet, Krypton, and the death of her mother, Alura In-Ze, who succumbed to Kryptonite poisoning as Kara watched her world die before being rocketed away from the planet at the age of 14. It's a beautiful, vicious, self-contained story that is more Guardians of the Galaxy than Superman.



Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya and Disney's Cruella) is directing from a script by Ana Nogueira, who adapted King's comic book limited series for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. (King, meanwhile, developed DC Studios' Green Lantern TV series in the works at HBO.)

Nogueira's script and adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow "is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be," Gunn said last year, describing the "big science fiction epic" as "a unique take on Supergirl" and a "beautiful, star-spanning tale."

(Photo: Supergirl encounters Krem for the first time in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1. - DC Comics)

The first Supergirl movie since 1984 is set within the new DC Universe underway with the adult animated Max series Creature Commandos and the Gunn-directed Superman movie, which stars David Corenswet as Kara's cousin, Kal-El. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was announced as part of a 10-project slate that Gunn and Safran are calling Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, and is the second DC Studios film to go into production after Superman. In addition to the HBO series Lanterns and Max series Creature Commandos, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and Waller, the first phase includes the planned features The Authority, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing.

DC's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26th, 2026.