DC's Supergirl Movie Casts The Old Guard's Matthias Schoenaerts as Villain Krem
Schoenaerts will play Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow villain Krem of the Yellow Hills.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has ended its hunt for the damnable Krem of the Yellow Hills. Matthias Schoenaerts — whose roles include the Image Comics-based The Old Guard and the western drama series Django — has been cast opposite House of the Dragon star Milly Alock as the Supergirl villain in DC Studios' adaptation of the 8-issue comic book series of the same name by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. TheWrap first reported the news.
Schoenaerts will play the ruthless kingsagent Krem, a sword-wielding, arrow-slinging criminal thief dubbed "killer of men, women, and dogs" after he murders the father of the alien girl Ruthye Marye Knoll. She puts a bounty on Krem and sets out on a John Wick-style mission across the galaxy to avenge her father with Supergirl, a.k.a. the Kryptonian Kara Zor-El.
In Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl is an edgier, F-bomb-dropping superheroine haunted by the destruction of her home planet, Krypton, and the death of her mother, Alura In-Ze, who succumbed to Kryptonite poisoning as Kara watched her world die before being rocketed away from the planet at the age of 14. It's a beautiful, vicious, self-contained story that is more Guardians of the Galaxy than Superman.
Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya and Disney's Cruella) is directing from a script by Ana Nogueira, who adapted King's comic book limited series for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. (King, meanwhile, developed DC Studios' Green Lantern TV series in the works at HBO.)
Nogueira's script and adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow "is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be," Gunn said last year, describing the "big science fiction epic" as "a unique take on Supergirl" and a "beautiful, star-spanning tale."
The first Supergirl movie since 1984 is set within the new DC Universe underway with the adult animated Max series Creature Commandos and the Gunn-directed Superman movie, which stars David Corenswet as Kara's cousin, Kal-El. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was announced as part of a 10-project slate that Gunn and Safran are calling Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, and is the second DC Studios film to go into production after Superman. In addition to the HBO series Lanterns and Max series Creature Commandos, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and Waller, the first phase includes the planned features The Authority, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing.
DC's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26th, 2026.
Trending Now:
-
1Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Confirms a Big Revival and an Even Bigger Death
-
2Popular PlayStation RPG Only $2.99 for a Limited Time After 90% Discount
-
3Why Is There an Asterisk in Marvel's Thunderbolts* Title?
-
4Fans Accuse Marvel of AI Thunderbolts Poster (But They Miscounted Bob's Fingers)
-
5Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Goku's New Voice Actor in First Dub Trailer: Watch