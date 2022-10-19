DC Films Head Walter Hamada Exits Warner Bros. Discovery

DC films boss Walter Hamada has exited Warner Bros. Discovery according to a new report. Deadline's sources indicate that the 15-year leader in the operation is just waiting on the company's leadership to finalize his exit package. From 2018, Hamada has had a hand in everything that the company has produced. Fans have taken a greater interest in his involvement since the release of Justice League. Their displeasure with the theatrical cut of the movie led to a lot of online speculation. Series star Ray Fisher came into conversation with the executive as a investigation into the circumstances behind-the-scenes with Geoff Johns and Joss Whedon began as well.

What The Path Forward for DC?

In an investor call earlier this year, David Zaslav said that the DC brand would lean heavily on Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman going forward. It would seem like they're getting all their ducks in a row for a push now, but they've given indication that there was a plan before only to pivot time after time in quick succession.

"We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality," Zaslav explained after Batgirl got shelved. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a [financial] quarter, we're not going to release a film [if it's not working]. The focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?"

What Was The Plan For DC At Warner Bros.?

At the last DC FanDome, Hamada explained why they decided to go the multiverse route. Shrewdly, the company felt like it could continue working with the established version of Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. But, could also expand to projects like Matt Reeves' Batman without worrying about continuity strands between the two projects.

"What the multiverse allows you to do is lean into this idea of, you can tell just great stories and you don't have to be really as focused on, it has to fit in the same continuity," Hamada said. "On one Earth we have this Gal and Jason and Ezra version of the JL and we can continue telling those stories, while on a separate Earth, we can have a more grounded, real, Year Two Batman, and build out that world and not really worry about continuity, story elements, and et cetera. It's really the best of both worlds."

