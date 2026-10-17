DC’s Jim Lee Creates Stunning Clayface Artwork On Set of the New Movie & Fans Can Join the Challenge (Exclusive)

Clayface is bringing the first true horror film to the DCU franchise, and the hype is only growing as the first reactions and reviews begin to drop. Now, as DC Studios comes down the final stretch of the promotional campaign, one cool moment captured on the set of Clayface is quickly turning into a fun new challenge for DC diehards to take on. The question for all fan artists out there is: Can you make Clayface out of anything?

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DC icon Jim Lee came down to the Clayface set with other DC comic creators to see how the production was taking shape (pun!). While he was there, Lee took on the challenge of creating some of his signature Clayface artwork. However, Lee, being one of the greatest comic book artists of all time, meant he needed an extra layer of challenge: that’s where Clayface’s star stepped in.

Tom Rhys Harries was tasked with doodling whatever shape he wanted on the sketchpad, which would then serve as the starting point for Jim Lee’s Clayface sketch. Rhys Harries put down a nice little squiggly line shape that looked like it would challenge everyone but Jim Lee.

In little time, Lee turned the scribble into an epic sketch of Clayface in his full lumpy monster mode, with not one but two faces on the body. It’s a striking piece of art, and even more striking is how Jim Lee envisions making one squiggly line into that epic finished sketch. It’s not the first time Lee has pulled this off: he completed not one but two sketches of Clayface, live onstage at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 during the Clayface panel (see below).

Now that we’ve seen one of the greats make some instant art out of Clayface, do you think that you could do the same?

DC Fans: Accept The Clayface Challenge & Share Your Best Artwork!

Calling all DC diehards and up-and-coming fan artists out there: Do you think you can do what Jim Lee did? Then grab a friend who can doodle and get to work! We want to see how you can turn any random shape or scribble into some glorious Clayface artwork. The Batman villain has a long and storied history, as well as multiple characters who have taken on the mantle of “Clayface,” so there is no shortage of lore for you to pull from as inspiration for your art.

If you want to keep your sketches focused on the DCU and the Clayface movie – by all means, go for it! Until DC Studios releases the film in theaters on October 23rd, we don’t know what the final, monstrous version of Matt Hagen/Clayface will look like (in live-action). That gives fans a small window of creative opportunity to design their own concepts for what they think DCU Clayface will look like, and share them with the rest of the fandom.

To that end: You can share images of your artwork, as well as any reels or TikToks of you doing the Clayface sketch challenge, using the following social media handles: @jimlee, @clayfacemovie, @dcofficial, @warnerbros, @comicbook (IG), @ComicBook (X). We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

Clayface Story & Character Details Explained

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Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, an up-and-coming actor whose life goes off the rails when a Gotham mob boss punishes him by horribly mutilating his face, ending his rise to stardom just when it is taking off. Unable to lose the promise of fame and fortune, Matt desperately turns to one of Gotham’s fringe scientists, Dr. Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie). Dr. Corr has been working on a radical procedure that could repair Matt’s face using a strange clay-like substance.

It initially seems to be a breakthrough success, until Matt starts to find that his face and body are mutating in horrific ways. On the one hand, Matt gets an actor’s dream: he can change his looks at will, taking on any face he wants. On the other hand, Matt’s mind begins to unravel, and the violent grudges he’s harboring eventually inspire a bloody quest for vengeance.

Clayface will be released in theaters on October 23rd. Let us know how hyped you are for the film in the comments. You can also purchase tickets for the film HERE.