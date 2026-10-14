Clayface First Reactions Call DC’s Villain Horror Film “Completely Unhinged” & “Wildly Gory Spectacle”

Clayface is looking like it will arrive in perfect time for the Halloween season, as moviegoers are primed and ready for a good scary movie. And as the official first round of reactions to the film roll in, Clayface is already sounding like it will very much be that. Multiple people walking away from the premiere screening have posted reactions that all highlight the violent, bloody experience and confirm that Clayface lives up to its R-rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This should all be good news to the many moviegoers who are looking at Clayface to deliver on the promise of mixing Batman superhero lore with body-horror tropes. However, there are some negatives in the first reactions we also need to address – including the criticism that isn’t fair to put on the film, even though people inevitably will.

The Good Things Being Said In Clayface First Reactions

DC Studios

ComicBook’s Chris Killian says that “CLAYFACE is incredible! It molds Matt Hagen’s tragic backstory into a wildly gory spectacle. There are some crazy unique body horror moments that’ll make you squirm, but what I loved most is it’s also a heartfelt throwback to a bygone era of classic gothic romance films.”

That sentiment is quickly being echoed across social media platforms: Steve Weintraub of Collider says, “It’s a hard R and loaded with brutal scenes that really surprised me. Audience freaked out a few times during my screening to what was being depicted on screen. Strong recommend.”

The Bad Things Being Said In Clayface First Reactions

DC Studios

Not every review for Clayface is a glowing one: some hardcore horror fans are claiming the horror tropes are borrowed too directly from other (better) films: “I don’t know what DC Studios was thinking,” user “Random Stuff X” posted. “They sold this as a deep, tragic “body horror” movie, but it just felt like a cheap knockoff of The Fly and The Substance with a DC skin slapped on it.”

“StarMan” says much the same: “CLAYFACE is a lazy, wannabe serious horror Slop. A boring Anti-Hero story desperately trying to be like The Substance. Tom Rhys Harries tries hard but gimmicky R-rated action & cheap shock-value gore makes it a painful AF.”

Better Than Some Thought

DC Studios

Raiders of the Lost Podcast were pleasantly surprised by how good the movie was, posting, “Clayface is my biggest surprise of the year. Completely unhinged body horror that you’ll have to watch through your fingers, with an emotionally resonant core. Wildly creative filmmaking. My favorite DCU project so far”.

The Movie Podcast is sitting squarely on the fence, saying Clayface is a mix of both really good and really lackluster elements. “CLAYFACE: the body horror and Tom Rhys Harris’s performance are genuinely excellent, but the story and some bizarre choices make this an odd third entry for a DCU still finding its identity. There’s a lot to love here, even if not all of it works.”

Sounds like most fans will have to make up their own minds when Clayface is released on October 23rd. But do clock the fact that these reactions are dropping so early; usually it means the studio feels confident in the film.