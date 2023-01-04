DCU Fan Art Imagines John Boyega As the Val-Zod Version of Superman

With Warner Bros. Discovery making a bunch of changes to how they run their DC Studios unit, there has been some chatter about what will happen to numerous films in development. One of the main projects that comes up consistently has to be J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Superman project, and we recently got reassured that the film is still in active development. When DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed that he was writing a Superman reboot that won't star Henry Cavill, it was hidden in reports that the Black Superman project was still happening. Their hasn't been any confirmation if the project will focus on the Val-Zod version of the character or if it would be a race swapped Clark Kent, but fans seem to know who they want in the role. One fan even went as far as to create a new concept that imagines Star Wars star John Boyega as Val-Zod.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil designed some awesome fan art of the Star Wars star as Val-Zod. In the fan art, Boyega gets the characters classic look as Superman equipped with white accents. Although there is a black Superman film in development, with Abrams producing and Coates penning the script, there's still no word if it will actually come to fruition. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about this idea? Would you like to see John Boyega as Superman? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!