DCU Fan Art Sees Willem Dafoe as the Next Joker

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot their universe with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, and fans are excited for what's to come. Gunn and Safran revealed a massive DC Universe slate featuring another Batman reboot called The Brave and the Bold that will feature Bruce Wayne alongside his son Damian Wayne as Robin. There have been questions regarding whether we could see yet another actor as the Joker in the DCU, and one of the names that pops up just so happens to be Willem Dafoe (Aquaman, Spider-Man: No Way Home). One artist even went as far as to create a new design that shows how Dafoe could look like the Joker, and it's pretty fantastic.

Willem Dafoe Joker Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that shows how Dafoe could look as Batman's greatest foe in the DCU. In the fan art, Dafoe gets the character's classic look, and he looks insane as Joker. While we don't know if Joker will appear in the DCU, Joaquin Phoenix returns as the character in Joker: Folie a Deux alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. You can check out the fan art below.

Willem Dafoe on Playing The Joker

Dafoe has spoken about possibly playing the Joker numerous times and described what interests him about the character.

"There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter," Dafoe previously said. "So it would be possible to have not only dueling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn't the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you're the first one."

What is featured on the DC Universe Slate?

Back in January, when Gunn and Safran revealed their gigantic DC slate, it was packed with a cool projects that featured Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, Swamp Thing and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

