‘Deadpool 2’ Marketing Hid Its Biggest Spoiler In Plain Slight

Deadpool 2 pre-release marketing contained a massive spoiler camouflaged as a joke — and it was only obvious after seeing the movie.

A little more than a week before the Deadpool sequel hit theaters, star and co-writer and producer Ryan Reynolds took to social media with a parody of the “Thanos Demands Your Silence” campaign put into motion by Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who issued a letter addressed to fans requesting they not spoil the Marvel Studios blockbuster before audiences around the world had the opportunity to see it.

“Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds,” the letter reads.

“We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f—king word about the fun sh—t in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?”

Deadpool 2 actually ends with — spoilers — Reynolds’ mouthy mercenary robbed of his regenerative abilities by way of a power-disrupting collar and catching a bullet to the heart fired by Cable (Josh Brolin).

After prolonged death throes — set to Marco Beltrami’s “Don’t Be What They Made You,” the exact score played as weathered former X-Man Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) succumbs to his bloody wounds and expires in Logan — Wade Wilson dies.

Deadpool 2 posters and trailers marketed the movie as coming from “the studio that killed Wolverine,” and the movie opens with a despondent and suicidal Wade Wilson attempt to take his own life despite his incredible healing abilities.

“F—k Wolverine,” Wade tells us, “I’m dying in this one.”

The anti-hero is later resurrected when Brolin’s time-traveling mutant cyborg rewinds the timeline by several minutes, resetting the situation that resulted in Wade’s fatal wound.

The mid-credits scenes see the X-verse undergo further alterations as Deadpool, using Cable’s since-fixed time travel device, goes back in time to course correct a devastating personal loss before leaping into X-Men Origins: Wolverine and assassinating the Deadpool impostor known as “Weapon XI.”



Deadpool 2 has earned positive responses from moviegoers and broke the opening day box office record for R-rated movies. The sequel is on track to earn a projected $138 million in its opening weekend and has unseated Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War from the #1 spot at the box office after its four-week domination.