Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Indiana Jones Homage

✖

Deadpool 2’s Ryan Reynolds has pointed out an homage to Indiana Jones in the second Marvel film. On his Instagram Stories, the actor posted an image of him running away from some bad guys in the same fashion as Indy ran away from a large crowd. The blocking is very funny side-by-side. Add the fact that Deadpool has his hands on top of his head, despite the fact he’s not wearing a fedora. With fans hungry for any and all entertainment, these little nuggets are a cool bonus for the people following him. With all the coronavirus closings around the United States, many are revisiting the first movie. Reynolds is still very thankful for the entire experience.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds)

"For me, this is 11-years-of-a-dream come true," Reynolds said during a surprise early screening of the film in NYC. "Every single second I got to spend making this movie, being a part of it, wearing the makeup, wearing the suit – all that crap that is usually kind of aggravating, it was – I couldn’t complain for a second of it… It was six years of Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and I going back and forth on pages on the script. They have our emails from six years ago, still, when we plot out the exact beats of the movie. I wish we lived in a paper age still, it would be great to have those things framed," Reynolds said of his long work on the film.

The Deadpool star also encouraged people to stay at home to flatten the curve earlier this summer. Everyone wants to get back to the movies, and the cases spiking across the United States jeopardizes a return to theaters.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds)

"We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19," Reynolds said in a previous post. "I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

Did you notice this homage in Deadpool 2? Have you checked out the first movie lately? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.