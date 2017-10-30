Rob Liefeld Says ‘Deadpool 2’ Will Kick Han Solo’s Ass at the Box Office

Summer 2018 is going to be so (over)crowded with so many big franchise universe event films that there already seems to be some trash-talking rivalries springing up!

This past weekend at LA Comic Con, comic book creator Rob Liefeld (aka the creator of Marvel’s Deadpool) was on stage for his own featured panel, when he threw down the gauntlet between the upcoming sequel film, Deadpool 2 and its theatrical competitor, Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The speech started off as a fond moment of nostalgia, as Liefeld remembered his own Star Wars experience fondly:

“Deapool comes out June 1st, are you aware of this? Deadpool 2. I am betraying myself doing this. My nine-year-old self is going to come back in time and smack my ass, because when I was nine – and sorry, I’m old, I’m fifty – I saw Star Wars in the theater like this [makes shocked and awe face], because if your were that age like me, there was nothing like George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars’ movie.”

It’s at this point that the line between the joys of fandom and the business of geek culture entertainment become clear, as Liefeld issues the following warning to the Star Wars franchise:

“But Disney is delusional and is opening ‘Han Solo’ a week before ‘Deadpool!’ And they are going to get their asses kicked! Seven days later; mark my word, skeptical man! [points to audience member] Mark my words: Han Solo, get the hell out of the summer, ’cause seven days later, an army of mercenaries is coming to send the Falcon into hyperspace! Disney I apologize in advanced, but I’m telling the truth: Deadpool is going to kick your ass.”

The summer 2018 box office battle will indeed be an interesting one, and the showdown between Deadpool 2 and Solo will be particularly interesting. Both films have had turbulent productions, with Solo getting a major change in leadership (Ron Howard stepped in to replace Chris Miller and Phil Lord), and Deadpool 2 having a major tragedy occur on set, when a stunt rider lost her life while filming a major sequence.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25, 2018. Deadpool 2 follows a week later on June 1, 2018.