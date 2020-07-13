Ryan Reynolds Reveals Look at Unused Deadpool 2 Costume

✖

As we await news on what Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios have in store for Deadpool 3, the Hollywood A-lister has unveiled a new suit he and the team at 20th Century Fox nearly used for Deadpool 2. Posting a dump of information on his Instagram Story throughout the day on Sunday, one of the behind-the-scenes tidbits included a look at the suit, which Reynolds says had slight changes from the original suit. At the eleventh hour, however, the actor decided going back to the original suit was best.

"More useless information!" the funnyman shared. "This was almost the suit we went with for DP2. It had additional paneling on the arms, back and legs. But I got cold feet and went back to the original." You can see the suit — and its very minor changes —

(Photo: Instagram / Ryan Reynolds)

Though details have yet to be finalized, Deadpool scribe Paul Wernick says there's no doubt the threequel will be rated-R even after being added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Absolutely, because I don't think it'll be under the Disney banner," Wernick said on the press tour for Zombieland: Double Tap. "Like, I don't think when you go to Deadpool 3, there's going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it's going to be under the Fox banner, so yes."

In a separate interview, Wernick revealed he and his writing partner Rhett Reese stay in constant contact with Reynolds. "We’re always in touch with Ryan... I think the party line and truth is we’re all still figuring it out," Wernick said.

"Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox," he added. "Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great… I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races. Ryan’s super-busy, we’ve got a lot of projects lined up, but we wake up thinking about Deadpool, and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool."

