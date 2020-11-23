Deadpool 3 Fan Celebrates Ryan Reynolds' MCU Arrival With NSFW Teaser Poster

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to take some interesting shapes over the next few years, both because of the highly-anticipated sequels set to enter the fray, and the new characters that can be introduced. Now that Fox's previous roster of X-Men related heroes can now enter the fray, there are even more possibilities in store -- and many have wondered what that could mean with regards to the Deadpool franchise. With word arriving late last week that a third Deadpool film is officially in development at Marvel Studios, fans are arguably more optimistic than ever -- and a gruesome new teaser poster is here to celebrate. The poster, which is from Instagram user @spdrmnkyxxiii, shows Deadpool giving a thumbs up and holding up three fingers with his hands -- while his severed head sits in the foreground.

Of course, the question ever since the Disney/Fox deal has been how Deadpool will make his way into the much more lighthearted MCU, which has yet to officially release an R-rated installment. But with confirmation that the film in the works plans to be R-rated, and will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, there's definitely a lot of hope.

"When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,'" Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told Variety. "There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

"I hope that Disney, you know, they have a different audience base than Fox. And so I hope that they continue to honor Fox's audience base. The thing is, I don't really know," Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2, explained last year. "There's a reason why Deadpool does well, it's because it speaks to an audience that enjoys the playfulness of life and not shying away from harder jokes and harder stuff and adult content. And I think that is important in this superhero universe, yes, you have it for the children but there should be something fun for the adults as well. I like that about Deadpool."

