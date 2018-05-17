Deadpool 3: Disney Reportedly Planning R-Rated Sequel

✖

Despite the lack of Marvel Studios content in 2020, fans were just given a major boost of good news with the announcement of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 coming from Bob's Burgers executive producers and sisters Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin as screenwriters. And while it was only a matter of time before Disney picked up where 20th Century Fox left off on the Deadpool franchise, many fans were worried about the film's status as an R-rated picture. It seems like those fears can be subsided as new reports indicate that Disney and Marvel Studios will allow Reynolds' to pursue an R rating for Deadpool 3.

The news of the rating comes from Deadline. The report also states that Reynolds will be working "hand in hand" with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on the latest sequel in the Deadpool franchise, which could be the first X-Men movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reports also indicate that a new director is likely to take over the franchise, after Tim Miller helmed the first Deadpool movie and David Leitch directed Deadpool 2. There is a possibility for Leitch to return, though his schedule will keep him busy through 2021.

Co-writer Rhett Reese, who penned the scripts for Deadpool and Deadpool 2 alongside his partner Paul Wernick, previously spoke about Disney releasing a Marvel movie with an R-rating, which they have yet to do.

"Absolutely, because I don't think it'll be under the Disney banner," Reese told Screen Rant. "Like, I don't think when you go to Deadpool 3, there's going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it's going to be under the Fox banner, so yes."

The Fox banner still exists though it's since been rebranded as 20th Century Studios. But even if Disney did ultimately put. Deadpool 3 under their banner, Disney Chairman Bob Iger made it clear that they are going to uphold the spirit of the first two films.

"[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool," Iger said during a meeting with investors. "As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine."

Even Feige himself has supported the idea of an R-rated Deadpool 3.

"When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,'" Feige previously told Variety. "There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

Deadpool 3 does not yet have a release date.