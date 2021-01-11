Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Responds To Kevin Feige's Comments On Rating

✖

Ryan Reynolds is speaking up about the announcement that Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 has been confirmed for release, in all its Rated-R glory. In a new tweet, Reynolds joked that in order to get Deadpool 3 made, "I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3". That's about as much final confirmation that Marvel fans need to hear that the Deadpool franchise will still retain its edge, even with Disney now in charge. The debate about what would happen to Deadpool (which began in Fox's now-ended X-Men movie franchise), has been going on ever since the Disney-Fox merger in 2019.

Confirmation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Deadpool would be Rate-R came from Kevin Feige himself, during a recent interview for Marvel's WandaVision:

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider about Deadpool 3, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Rumors of Disney agreeing to an R-rated Deadpool 3 really started circulating last fall; those same rumors pointed to Reynolds working hand-in-hand with Feige on developing the script, and it certainly seems from Feige's words that it's probably the case. Disney's Bob Iger previously committed to keep the flavor of Deadpool the same under the Disney banner, while talking with investors:

"[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine."

With DC Films going for a diverse content library that has films like Shazam!, Wonder Woman and Joker able to exist under the same banner, there's been big question of how long Marvel can go with the same superhero formula and family-friendly appeal. WandaVision will open the door to some big stylistic departures for the MCU on Disney+, but Deadpool will be the first real test of how Disney separates its adult and family-friendly properties.

That all said: in Reynolds and Feige we trust!