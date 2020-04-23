Deadpool’s Rob Liefeld Teases Upcoming Prophet Movie News

Deadpool‘s Rob Liefeld has some Prophet movie news for all the fans out there. He says that things are looking good and the film is really taking shape over at Studio 8. Despite this tough period with the coronavirus pandemic, Liefeld has been in contact with the screenwriter. The comic creator has had the 2020 target in mind for a return to the property for a while and it looks like this will be the year for some major developments. He posted the update on Instagram along with some pretty sweet art. Check out his entire update down below:

“PROPHET! 2020 was set as the target for a return to form for John Prophet! I introduced Prophet in the pages of Youngblood #2 in 1992 and he was so well received that he went on to launch his own multi million selling series in 1993,” Liefeld wrote. “The Prophet film was set up at Studio 8 last year and I have spoken at great lengths to the screenwriter on several occasions over these last 2 weeks as the film version takes shape. Things are looking really good, the progress is extremely heartening, and I’m excited for you guys to experience the new material. Once we are on the other side of this difficult period I’ll share even more of the work that’s being done behind the scenes on the new comic book! #prophet #robliefeld #toddmcfarlane #frankmiller #gregcapullo #samkeith #imagecomics”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2017, The Tracking Board was reporting that 20th Century Fox was seriously considering a movie version of Liefelds’ series. Fox was riding high on Deadpool at the time, so the fit seemed all but natural at that point. The comic creator wasn’t married to any one company back then and was shopping the screenplay around to multiple studios. But, things in the comic book movie landscape have shifted since then. For starters, Disney owns Fox now, and is trying to figure out what to do with the more “adult-oriented” content in the Deadpool franchise. It would seem like Liefeld’s direction would have a hard time squaring itself with mandates.

Comicbook.com’s own Russ Burlingame described the Prophet series as: “Originally a supporting character in Youngblood, John Prophet, a troubled super-soldier who gained his powers from a time-traveler. Prophet is, not unlike iZombie, populated by larger-than-life characters, some of whom (most notably Prophet and villain Philip Omen) have names with symbolic significance to their personalities or the plot.”

So it would seem that there’s a market there. If Liefeld has found a partner, then everything has finally clicked into place.

Would you be stoked on a Prophet movie? Let us know in the comments!