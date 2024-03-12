Deadpool & Wolverine Star Says Marvel Movie Has "A Lot of Kevin Feige Jokes"

Deadpool is nothing if not ultra-meta, with the character's live-action film franchise unabashedly tackling current events and recent happenings. Deadpool & Wolverine isn't going to break that streak, with one of the actors in the film saying it's going to be packed to the brim with jokes about Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

"I can say that I think it'll be really good, this movie, and from my little experience of my part of it, it's definitely... Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys. It also feels like it's coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up," Deadpool star Karan Soni said in a new chat with Collider.

That's when Soni said the film was going to feature plenty of nods to the Hollywood executive.

"And so I think like, this is great that it's coming at this time, and they're very willing to make fun of themselves, which is important. And I got to meet Kevin Feige, and I was surprisingly starstruck," he added. "I was a little bit like, oh my gosh, it's him. Which I was surprised that I was. But it's very cool to see those minds together. You know, him, Kevin's obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan who's such a genius, like them combining their power, it's pretty exciting."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Shawn Levy directed the film from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!