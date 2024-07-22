Deadpool & Wolverine: Kevin Feige Explains How Sequel Keeps Love at Its Core





Deadpool & Wolverine is getting a lot of attention, largely because it’s the next film due out from Marvel Studios, but also because it’s the production house’s first-ever R-rated film. Though the marketing of the film has teased a raucous roadtrip through the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says the film is much more meaningful than what some give Deadpool credit for.

“It’s always been the core of Deadpool and it’s always been the core of what Ryan wants to bring to it,” Feige tells ComicBook. “You see in the beginning of the footage and the final trailer that we just released he says ‘I just want to matter,’ and that is so meaningful and sets him on his path in this movie. That all came from from. If we’re going to do a third movie with the resources of the MCU, how do we do that justice?”

In a separate interview, Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy told us that story angle was only possible because Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman agreed to be in the movie.

“And it’s because these guys are … there’s something in them. For Ryan, I just think that the speed of Wade Wilson’s mouth and mind it, nobody has that RPM level like Ryan Reynolds’ brain. It’s remarkable and it’s very ‘Mer with the Mouth’ perfection,” Levy said. “With Hugh, it’s a little bit different, because Hugh is anything but raging. Hugh is the sweetest, kindest person I know. But there’s a reservoir darkness.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.