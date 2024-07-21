Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Details How Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds Embody Marvel Heroes

Deadpool & Wolverine is mere days away from hitting theaters, and Marvel fans couldn’t be more excited to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman finally get a proper team-up. In fact, the movie is tracking for an impressive opening at the box office and could end up having the best first weekend for any Rated-R movie in history. In honor of the movie’s release, ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Jackman and Reynolds alongside director Shawn Levy. During the interview, Levy detailed how Jackman and Reynolds embody Marvel heroes.

“That’s a really good question,” Levy replied when ComicBook’s Brandon Davis mentioned how Reynolds and Jackman fall under the category of “no one else could play this part,” and asked how much of Reynolds has become Deadpool and how much of Jackman has become Wolverine. “I feel like, to your point, there’s been a bunch of Supermen, bunch of Batmen, bunch of Spideys, one of one,” Levy said, pointing to Jackman and Reynolds.

“And it’s because these guys are … there’s something in them. For Ryan, I just think that the speed of Wade Wilson’s mouth and mind it, nobody has that RPM level like Ryan Reynolds’ brain. It’s remarkable and it’s very ‘Merc with the Mouth’ perfection. With Hugh, it’s a little bit different, because Hugh is anything but raging. Hugh is the sweetest, kindest person I know. But there’s a reservoir darkness.”

“When you suppress something for so long,” Reynolds joked. “When it comes out, it’s coming out,” Levy continued.

“Hugh coming at me, full speed with the claws out. I mean, it’s one of the scariest things you’ll ever see,” Reynolds added.

“Who needs therapy when you have this character?” Jackman joked. “There’s the quote of the junket,” Levy replied.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th. Stay tuned for more from our Deadpool & Wolverine interviews.