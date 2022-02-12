Death on the Nile To Top Box Office in Opening Weekend

20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile will open in the top spot at the box office over the weekend. This weekend is notable for coming ahead of Valentine’s Day, and it is Super Bowl Weekend, which is usually a struggle for the box office. Adapting the beloved Agatha Christie mystery novel, Death on the Nile will open with $12.7 million over three days. That total includes $5.1 million from Friday alone. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures’ Marry Me, a romantic comedy based on a comic timed to release on Valentine’s Day weekend, will open in third place at the box office with $8 Million.

Marry Me had a budget amounting to a fraction of what director Kenneth Branagh had at his disposal on Death on the Nile — $23 million compared to $90 million. Marry Me is also available on Peacock’s premium tier to stream at home.

ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely enjoyed Death on the Nile well enough, awarding it a 3.5-out-of-5 score in his review. He writes, “This take on Death on the Nile largely sticks to Agatha Christie’s original story, so there aren’t any major surprises waiting at the end if you’ve already read her tale or watched the 1978 film. But Agatha Christie has such a lasting legacy for a reason. Her characters and stories have stood the test of time because they are as excellent now as they were when she published them. Branagh and writer Michael Greene are well aware of this and clearly love the literary icon’s work. They simply put the pieces in place, provided a steady hand when necessary, and allowed Christie and the cast to work their magic.”

Death on the Nile and Marry Me are both now playing in theaters. The complete list of top 10 films at the box office follows.

1. Death on the Nile

Opening Weekend

Total: $12.7 million

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Death on the Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1937 mystery novel of the same name. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Hercule Poirot. The cast also includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

2. Jackass Forever

Week Two

Weekend: $8.3 million

$8.3 million Total: $37.6 million

Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy.

Jeff Tremaine directed Jackass Forever. It stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy.

3. Marry me

Opening Weekend

Total: $8 million

Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance’s cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Kat Coiro directs Marry Me from a screenplay by John Rogers Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill, based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and Chloe Coleman.

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week Nine

Weekend: $7 million

$7 million Total: $758.8 million



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

5. Blacklight

Opening Weekend

Total: $3.3 million

Travis Block, a shadowy government agent who specializes in removing operatives whose covers have been exposed, uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power.

Mark Williams directed Blacklight. The film stars Liam Neeson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith, and Aidan Quinn.

6. Sing 2

Week Eight

Weekend: $3.07 million

$3.07 million Total: $143.5 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

7. Scream

Week Five

Weekend: $2.75 million

$2.75 million Total: $73 million

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

8. Moonfall

Week Two

Weekend: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Total: $15 million

The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity.

Roland Emmerich co-wrote, produced, and directed Moonfall. It stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

9. Licorice Pizza

Week 12

Weekend: $1 million

$1 million Total: $14 million

Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed Licorice Pizza. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

10. Beatles Get Back: Rooftop Concert

Week Three

Weekend: $462,500

$462,500 Total: $904,200

The Beatles play their final live performance as a band. The performance was previously shown in its entirety in The Beatles: Get Back documentary.