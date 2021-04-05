#DeathstrokeHBOMax Tops Trends as DC Fans Campaign for Joe Manganiello Deathstroke Series or Movie
Justice League Snyder Cut actor Joe Manganiello joins DC fans calling for Deathstroke to return in #DeathstrokeHBOMax. Manganiello's one-eyed assassin, real name Slade Wilson, plots with Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) to carry out a vendetta against Batman (Ben Affleck) in Justice League — a still-dangling thread teeing up the killer's return in Affleck's planned but never-made Batman standalone. After Manganiello returned to the role for additional photography on Zack Snyder's Justice League, filmmaker Zack Snyder's four-hour director's cut, a coordinated social media event on Monday has hopefuls calling on WarnerMedia to greenlight a Deathstroke film or spin-off series on the HBO Max streaming service.
"Once Batman got canceled, I kind of wrote it off and thought, 'This is over,'" Manganiello told Entertainment Tonight. "I had actually shifted gears and started working on the studio on an origin film for Deathstroke that also didn't happen. So for me, I just let it go. And then two weeks before Justice League came out theatrically [in 2017], I got a call from one of the executives who said, 'By the way, we've retooled the scene and it's back in at the end to advertise a Justice League 2.'"
#DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/F0YmCl3tbz— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) April 5, 2021
Asked about a potential Deathstroke film or series, the True Blood and Magic Mike star said audiences "want more" of his fan-favorite DC Comics villain.
"Unfortunately, I don't own the IP," Manganiello said. "But I will say that a very prolific director, Gareth Evans — who I'm a huge fan of, I worship at the altar of Gareth Evans, who did The Raid and The Raid 2 — we had a long talk one night on Skype. He wanted to shoot an origin film for Deathstroke with me kind of in the air of The Raid. That didn't happen."
He added, "I think fans' appetites are wetted for more, they want more. And the Deathstroke origin wouldn't necessary have anything to do with this path, it was its own separate story. So it isn't necessarily a part of that universe, it was its own separate part."
Here's how fans are
#DeathstrokeHBOMax
⚔️It's time to make #DeathstrokeHBOMax trend⚔️
Tell the world why YOU want to see @JoeManganiello's Deathstroke get his own HBO Max movie or series and remember to use #DeathstrokeHBOMax in every post.
Let's make sure @WarnerMedia @jasonkilar & @hbomax hear what the fans want! pic.twitter.com/bqW7F0cOPn— #DeathstrokeHBOMax (@DeathstrokeHBO) April 5, 2021
#DeathstrokeHBOMax ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/CVrf7l4gdW— #DeathstrokeHBOMax (@DeathstrokeHBO) April 5, 2021
Wouldn't Want to Fight Him Neither
If anyone deserves their own series it’s @JoeManganiello we NEED to see him shine as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/ieQjFHppXe— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) April 5, 2021
Greenlight
This is what you have @hbomax :
An actor who is extremely passionate & dedicated to bringing an untapped comic book mercenary to the screen. And the fans are excited for this vision.
You know what this was last time it happened?
Deadpool.
Greenlight this now#DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/4b0INK6OU2— PatrickM #RestoreTheSnyderVerse⚒ (@TreeSquid) April 5, 2021
It's Personal
It's time for a #DeathstrokeHBOMax series or film!#RestoretheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/KHG5zxkNud— Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 5, 2021
John Wick-Style
Listening to the fans, and making a low-budget John Wick style action drama featuring @joemanganiello as Deathstroke is a simple recipe for success and money ! #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/qhdbxWcCZS— SirFroze⚒ (@akofdc) April 5, 2021
A shoestring budget action series focused on Deathstroke seems like a no-brainer, especially in the era of John Wick. It would also help WB catapult Deathstroke into an A-list superhero after his roles in Arrow, Teen Titans, and the Arkham games. #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/d5Py94M6Or— TheBatSkeptic (@TheBatSkeptic) April 5, 2021
The Batman vs Deathstroke
Hey @jasonkilar @hbomax @HBOMaxHelp please don't waste this potential and make #DeathstrokeHBOMax even @JoeManganiello wants this since day 1 so give it a green light and #RestoreTheSnyderVerse cast and fans wants this pic.twitter.com/NnyfF31xp3— Can Türk (@Trxcann) April 5, 2021
Restore the ManganielloVerse
RT if you want to see Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke again. #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/sWifclrW6a— RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) April 5, 2021