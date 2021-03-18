Justice League: Snyder Cut's Joe Manganiello Joins #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Movement

✖

Joe Manganiello has thrown his lot in with the thousands of fans trying to persuade WarnerMedia to return to the world of Zack Snyder's Justice League for future stories, adding the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag to a behind-the-scenes shot of his "new-look Deathstroke from the movie's epilogue. Sporting a mohawk and hanging out in the same bunker-like hallways where other characters from Snyder's reshoots were photographed ahead of the film's release, Manganiello likely got attached to the hashtag campaign -- a successor to the successful #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag -- because many of the fans supporting more movies in the "original" DC Films universe are asking for more of Manganiello's Deathstroke, who made a much more menacing impression in the Snyder epilogue than in the Joss Whedon-directed post-credits sequence from the theatrical cut of Justice League.

Manganiello is one of those actors who self-identifies as a fan and a geek himself, so it's maybe no surprise. After all, it's hard to imagine that he wouldn't want to come back as a character as cool as Deathstroke as often as he can.

You can see Manganiello's tweet below.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

You can see Zack Snyder's Justice League -- in color, or in the black-and-white "Justice is Gray" edition -- on HBO Max.