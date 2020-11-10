Horror Fans Remember Iconic Halloween and The Fog Producer Debra Hill on Her Birthday
When horror fans think of films like Halloween, The Fog, or Escape from New York, they think of director John Carpenter and what he accomplished with those films, but most Carpenter fanatics know that he's only one piece of the puzzle, as it was his creative partner Debra Hill that was as integral to these experiences as he was. Having co-written Halloween, star Jamie Lee Curtis often credits Hill's contributions to the project as what made Laurie Strode such a compelling figure, with the writer's work on the endeavor leading Laurie to become a defining hero not only in the horror world, but in all of cinema.
Following her many collaborations with Carpenter, Hill would go on to produce films like The Dead Zone, Clue, Big Top Pee-Wee, and Adventures in Babysitting. In 2005, Hill passed away due to cancer.
In honor of what would have been her 70th birthday, fans took to social media to celebrate the filmmaker and her many accomplishments.
Forever Changed
Happy Birthday, Debra Hill. You changed genre storytelling for the better and we won’t ever forget you. Talking to @jamieleecurtis and later @GunnerGale (off-camera) about your legacy will be a highlight of my career forever. https://t.co/xSzszGbVdk— Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) November 10, 2020
Inspiration
Thinking of Debra Hill on what would’ve been her birthday. An absolute inspiration. pic.twitter.com/8y2db6hJsB— Aaron Dries (@AaronDries) November 10, 2020
Hero
Remembering one of my heroes, producer Debra Hill on her bday. pic.twitter.com/ryvy5K4os9— Hansi Oppenheimer (@SqueeProjects) November 10, 2020
Don't Forget
Bringing this one back on Debra Hill's bday!
Don't forget what she brought to genre film 🎃🎬 https://t.co/VvdLqCp9eA— emily (@emilygagne) November 10, 2020
Powerhouse
Happy Bday Debra Hill. If she were here she would be a powerhouse. I saw her speak at a Writer's Guild event once & wish I would have given thanks after. But I do when I watch the films Hill co-wrote & produced with John Carpenter: HALLOWEEN; THE FOG; ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK... pic.twitter.com/rmgZU1MOib— Christian Divine (@Chris_divine) November 10, 2020
Prolific
The late Debra Hill was born on this day in 1950. The prolific writer/producer is best known for producing Halloween 1-3, The Fog, Escape From New York, The Dead Zone, Adventures in Babysitting, & The Fisher King. She sadly passed away in 2005.#filmmaker #horror #debrahill pic.twitter.com/EZIPUdWDOb— Death By Video (@DeathByVideoPod) November 10, 2020
Enduring Symbol
Happy B-day Debra Hill (11/10/50–3/7/05) When female producers were rare, she was a galvanizing inspiration who co-created one of the most enduring symbols of survival, perseverance and resolve that ever graced movie screens 🎃🔪🖤@TheHorrorMaster @jamieleecurtis pic.twitter.com/6X1bwYbBWH— Omar Perez (@clubmouthwash) November 10, 2020
Late, Great
Remembering the late, great Debra Hill - born on this day in 1950. #DebraHill pic.twitter.com/Eg8lfipda8— The Zombie Mandalorian's Leaky Basement of Horrors (@EugWSerra) November 10, 2020
Beautiful and Incredible
Remembering the beautiful and incredible screenwriter Debra Hill, born in 1950 on this date pic.twitter.com/0LeKk6ACAG— Angel/Kitty✝️🕊🕶🔥 (@_HaikusGoddess) November 10, 2020
Hometown Hero
🎈🎉 Happy Birthday to the late Debra Hill, born 70 years ago in Haddonfield, NJ.— H҉o҉r҉r҉o҉r҉ ҉S҉t҉a҉t҉e҉ (@horrorstate) November 10, 2020
The producer & screenwriter, perhaps best known for co-writing/co-producing John Carpenter's Halloween, added a little bit of herself into the movie, basing it in fictional Haddonfield, IL! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/F8FSFrCgQP