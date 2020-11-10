Horror Fans Remember Iconic Halloween and The Fog Producer Debra Hill on Her Birthday

When horror fans think of films like Halloween, The Fog, or Escape from New York, they think of director John Carpenter and what he accomplished with those films, but most Carpenter fanatics know that he's only one piece of the puzzle, as it was his creative partner Debra Hill that was as integral to these experiences as he was. Having co-written Halloween, star Jamie Lee Curtis often credits Hill's contributions to the project as what made Laurie Strode such a compelling figure, with the writer's work on the endeavor leading Laurie to become a defining hero not only in the horror world, but in all of cinema.

Following her many collaborations with Carpenter, Hill would go on to produce films like The Dead Zone, Clue, Big Top Pee-Wee, and Adventures in Babysitting. In 2005, Hill passed away due to cancer.

In honor of what would have been her 70th birthday, fans took to social media to celebrate the filmmaker and her many accomplishments.

Header photo courtesy The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images