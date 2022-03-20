Deep Water: Hulu’s Erotic Thriller Starring Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas is Making Waves Online

Film fans may recall a brief period of time when Academy Award winner Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas were linked romantically. Though only together for about a year their connection first started on the set of the movie Deep Water, where they play a married couple, and which is now streaming on Hulu. The film, an erotic thriller from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, seemed to be doomed from the start as its release came a full year after the pair were no longer a couple and was then pushed to a purely streaming debut. Even with the deck stacked against it, audiences are finding and (mostly) loving it.

Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them. Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, based on the novel Deep Water by Patricia Highsmith, Deep Water stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope. The film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas.

https://twitter.com/WillSloanEsq/status/1504986740540547079

https://twitter.com/EliOlsberg/status/1505315086570717185

https://twitter.com/bunnythagod/status/1505336632530116612

https://twitter.com/carolaverygrant/status/1505309135398572032

https://twitter.com/Chris_Osborn/status/1505338344062042116

https://twitter.com/ThatsOurLewis/status/1503481357250539520

https://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1504787170263023618

https://twitter.com/ZoeRoseBryant/status/1505245438487654400

https://twitter.com/lady_sati/status/1505097819635519489

