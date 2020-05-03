Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Officially Official Now

✖

It's no secret that Knives Out star Ana de Armas has been dating former Batman actor Ben Affleck for the last couple of months. The two have been spotted together enough times for the relationship to be confirmed, but this week the two stars took the next big step: they made it Instagram official. On April 30th, de Armas celebrated her 32nd birthday and took to the social media site to share some photos of her special day. The post featured lots of pictures, including two with Affleck, marking the actor's first appearance on de Armas' Instagram.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso," she wrote. You can check out the images of the new couple in the post below:

Not surprisingly, there are a lot of opinions out there about Armas and Affleck getting together, and they pretty much run the gamut of positive, negative, and indifferent sentiments. The timing couldn't be better (from a PR perspective): Affleck recently launched his very personal sports drama film The Way Back, while Armas recently finished the whirlwind Awards season for Knives Out, with bigger things on the way this year, including No Time to Die.

Last month, de Armas became a hot topic on Twitter after she blocked a popular fan account dedicated to her. Some fans believe de Armas blocked the account because they were accusing her of not practicing proper social distancing protocols. They did tweet things like "Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck walk their dogs outside instead of praying for the pandemic to go away on Easter Sunday" and "Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck get early morning coffee and walk their dogs together while finally wearing masks when outside." You can check out some of the reactions to the news here.

Ironically, it seems as though Affleck and de Armas have their respective careers to thank for this new love connection: the pair are set to play married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen, in Unfaithful and Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne's new psych-thriller, Deep Water. That film will see Affleck and Armas' husband and wife engaging in a war of mind-games that soon begins to get people killed.

For now, Deep Water is set to be released on November 13th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.