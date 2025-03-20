Netflix Just Added One of 2025’s Biggest Action-Thrillers

One of the first major theatrical releases of 2025 has surprisingly already found its way to Netflix’s streaming lineup here in the United States. The streaming window for films is all over the place at the moment, so it’s hard to predict exactly when a movie from theaters will make its way to a streaming service, especially if it comes from a studio that doesn’t have an in-house streamer. The situation is different for every movie, but the popular heist sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has surprisingly already made its way to Netflix.

The new Den of Thieves sequel was released in theaters back in January and made a less-than-modest splash at the box office, totaling $57 million. But the Den of Thieves franchise has proven to be a popular one amongst action fans, with the first movie finding a massive audience at home in the years after its initial release. With that in mind, in spite of the lackluster theatrical showing, Den of Thieves 2 should be a substantial hit with viewers on Netflix.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is a direct sequel to the original film, with stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. returning to reprise their roles. The sequel was added to Netflix’s lineup early Thursday morning, marking the first time is has been available on any streaming service.

The unfortunate part of the situation for Netflix users is that the first Den of Thieves isn’t available on the lineup alongside its successor. There is a silver lining, though. Den of Thieves can be found on free, ad-supported services like Pluto TV and Tubi, so you don’t have to pay any extra to check it out before watching the sequel. If you want to skip the ads, the film is also streaming on Peacock.

You can check out the official synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera below.

“Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den of Thieves 2 – Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.”

