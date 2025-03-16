Tubi: Every Movie and TV Show Streaming for Free in April 2025

As streaming services continue to raise prices and disappoint subscribers, the popularity of Tubi has only continued to grow. The free, ad-supported streaming service has become a streaming staple for many, which has resulted in the expansive lineup getting even stronger has time goes on. The titles available on Tubi are always swapping in and out, and the month of April has some big additions set to arrive.

Tubi recently sent out its newsletter for the month of April, revealing all of the new titles that will be added in the coming weeks. The new list includes major titles like The Looney Tunes Show, Godzilla vs. Kong, Scary Movie, Constantine, Hellboy, The Silence of the Lambs, and more. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s April arrivals below!

April 1st

19-2

Girlfriends

The Looney Tunes Show

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries

The PJs

Alex Cross

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Godzilla vs. Kong

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Max Payne

Parker (2013)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

The Jackal

The Punisher (1989)

Wrath of Man

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Cyrano

Drive (2011)

Once Upon a Time in America

Shirley

To Live and Die in L.A.

All About the Benjamins

Bustin’ Loose

Chocolate City

First Sunday

How High

How High 2

Idlewild

Little Man

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Money Talks (1997)

New Jack City

Ride Along

Shaft

The Perfect Guy

The Porter

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Born in East L.A.

Code Name: The Cleaner

Corporate Animals

Cry Baby

Dog (2022)

Fighting With My Family

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Identity Thief

Liar Liar

Little Nicky

Love, Rosie

Me, Myself and Irene

Monster-In-Law

Paul

Sausage Party (2016)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Stuber

The Break-Up

The Hustle

The Interview (2014)

The Mask

The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!

The People We Hate at the Wedding

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Watch (2012)

Tropic Thunder

Justin Bieber’s Believe

90 Minutes in Heaven

Casino

A Few Good Men

Gifted (2017)

On a Wing and a Prayer

Road to Perdition

Scarface (1983)

The Guardian

The Town

Bitch Ass

Cloverfield

Evil Dead (2013)

Gretel & Hansel

Hannibal

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Split

The People Under the Stairs

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thing (1983)

The Thing (2011)

3 Ninjas

DC League of Super-Pets

Flushed Away

Gnomeo & Juliet

Scooby-Doo! And the Spooky Scarecrow

Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

The LEGO Movie

Babylon A.D.

Constantine

Death Becomes Her

Edge of Tomorrow

Hellboy (2004)

Life (2017)

Mystery Men

Predestination

The Last Witch Hunter

7500

All the Old Knives

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Fallen

Hangman

Lakeview Terrace

Seven

The Negotiator

The Professional (1994)

U.S. Marshals

The Homespun

April 4th

Play Dirty

With Internal affairs on his back, a corrupt cop moonlighting for a crime boss must take out a rival if he wants to live long enough to leave town.

April 11th

Checkmate

A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.

Corporate Animals

Hereditary

April 15th

Bleed for This

April 16th

Straight Outta Compton

April 18th

Homefront

April 21st

Totally Under Control

April 25th

An Unusual Suspect

A defense attorney finds herself in a life-threatening situation when she unravels a client’s sinister plans.