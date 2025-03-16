Tubi: Every Movie and TV Show Streaming for Free in April 2025

As streaming services continue to raise prices and disappoint subscribers, the popularity of Tubi has only continued to grow. The free, ad-supported streaming service has become a streaming staple for many, which has resulted in the expansive lineup getting even stronger has time goes on. The titles available on Tubi are always swapping in and out, and the month of April has some big additions set to arrive.
Tubi recently sent out its newsletter for the month of April, revealing all of the new titles that will be added in the coming weeks. The new list includes major titles like The Looney Tunes Show, Godzilla vs. Kong, Scary Movie, Constantine, Hellboy, The Silence of the Lambs, and more. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s April arrivals below!
April 1st
19-2
Girlfriends
The Looney Tunes Show
The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries
The PJs
Alex Cross
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Godzilla vs. Kong
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Max Payne
Parker (2013)
Robin Hood (2018)
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
The Jackal
The Punisher (1989)
Wrath of Man
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Cyrano
Drive (2011)
Once Upon a Time in America
Shirley
To Live and Die in L.A.
All About the Benjamins
Bustin’ Loose
Chocolate City
First Sunday
How High
How High 2
Idlewild
Little Man
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Money Talks (1997)
New Jack City
Ride Along
Shaft
The Perfect Guy
The Porter
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Born in East L.A.
Code Name: The Cleaner
Corporate Animals
Cry Baby
Dog (2022)
Fighting With My Family
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Identity Thief
Liar Liar
Little Nicky
Love, Rosie
Me, Myself and Irene
Monster-In-Law
Paul
Sausage Party (2016)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Stuber
The Break-Up
The Hustle
The Interview (2014)
The Mask
The Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad!
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Watch (2012)
Tropic Thunder
Justin Bieber’s Believe
90 Minutes in Heaven
Casino
A Few Good Men
Gifted (2017)
On a Wing and a Prayer
Road to Perdition
Scarface (1983)
The Guardian
The Town
Bitch Ass
Cloverfield
Evil Dead (2013)
Gretel & Hansel
Hannibal
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Split
The People Under the Stairs
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thing (1983)
The Thing (2011)
3 Ninjas
DC League of Super-Pets
Flushed Away
Gnomeo & Juliet
Scooby-Doo! And the Spooky Scarecrow
Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!
Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
The LEGO Movie
Babylon A.D.
Constantine
Death Becomes Her
Edge of Tomorrow
Hellboy (2004)
Life (2017)
Mystery Men
Predestination
The Last Witch Hunter
7500
All the Old Knives
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Fallen
Hangman
Lakeview Terrace
Seven
The Negotiator
The Professional (1994)
U.S. Marshals
The Homespun
April 4th
Play Dirty
With Internal affairs on his back, a corrupt cop moonlighting for a crime boss must take out a rival if he wants to live long enough to leave town.
April 11th
Checkmate
A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.
Corporate Animals
Hereditary
April 15th
Bleed for This
April 16th
Straight Outta Compton
April 18th
Homefront
April 21st
Totally Under Control
April 25th
An Unusual Suspect
A defense attorney finds herself in a life-threatening situation when she unravels a client’s sinister plans.