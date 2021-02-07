Denzel Washington’s The Little Things Remains Atop Box Office During Super Bowl Weekend

The Little Things remains on top of the box office during Super Bowl weekend. The film was released into theaters last week at the same time that it debuted on HBO Max. The crime-noir thriller starring Denzel Washington and Jared Leto has now grossed $2.1 million in theaters. The film sees Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) teaming up with Sgt. Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is bringing up memories from Deke’s past, revealing secrets that could affect more than their case alone.

Warner Bros.’ other big simultaneous HBO Max release, Wonder Woman 1984, drops into fourth place behind The Croods: A New Age in second and Liam Neeson’s The Marksman in third. The sequel hasn’t gotten the same critical acclaim as its predecessor, and now carries a “rotten” score on the popular film review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Down the chart, Monster Hunter, the film adaptation of the popular video game series, remains in fifth place. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings come in at 10th place with its IMAX debut. Its two sequels will soon follow it into theaters. Keep reading to see this week’s full list of top 10 films at the box office.

1. The Little Things

Week Two

Weekend: $2.1 million

Total: $7.8 million

Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

The Little Things is written and directed by John Lee Hancock. The film stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto,and Natalie Morales.

2. The Croods: A New Age

Week 11

Weekend: $1.76 million

Total: $46 million

Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together.

The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film’s voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

3. The Marksman

Week Four

Weekend: $1 million

Total: $9.1 million

Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel.

The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz. It stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz.

4. Wonder Woman 1984

Week Seven

Weekend: $905,000

Total: $40.3 million

Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s — an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Wonder Woman 1984 was directed by Patty Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen

5. Monster Hunter

Week Eight

Weekend: $585,000

Total: $11.9 million

Behind our world, there is another — a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back.

Based on Capcom’s video game series, Monster Hunter is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip “T. I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

6. News of the World

Week Seven

Weekend : $400,000

Total: $10.9 million

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas. However, the long journey soon turns into a fight for survival as the traveling companions encounter danger at every turn — both human and natural.

News of the World is directed by Paul Greengrass and stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. The film is based on Paulette Jiles’s 2016 novel of the same name.

7. Promising Young Woman

Week Seven

Weekend : $220,000

Total: $4.7 million

Nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be — she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past.

Promising Young Woman is directed by Emerald Fennell. The movie stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton.

8. Fatale

Week Eight

Weekend: $167,000

Total: $5.8 million

A married man’s life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective.



Fatale is directed by Deon Taylor, from a screenplay written by David Loughery. The film stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Geoffrey Owens.

9. The War With Grandpa

Week 18

Weekend: $167,000

Total: $19.8 million

Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two.

The War with Grandpa is directed by Tim Hill from a screenplay by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember, based on Robert Kimmel Smith’s novel of the same name. The film stars Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken.

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Opening Weekend (or re-release)

Weekend : $166,000

Total: $315.6 million

The future of civilization rests in the fate of the One Ring, which has been lost for centuries. Powerful forces are unrelenting in their search for it. But fate has placed it in the hands of a young Hobbit named Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), who inherits the Ring and steps into legend. A daunting task lies ahead for Frodo when he becomes the Ringbearer – to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom where it was forged.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings was directed by Peter Jackson. The film is based on the first book in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy of fantasy novels. The ensemble cast includes Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Sean Bean, Ian Holm, and Andy Serkis.