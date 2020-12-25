Wonder Woman 1984 Drops to "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is no longer "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. Days after the highly anticipated sequel lost its coveted "Certified Fresh" status, the Patty Jenkins film has been downgraded to "Rotten" on the review-aggregator. Though the film still has more positive reviews from critics than negative, it no longer reaches the site's 60-percent positive benchmark for the Rotten Tomatoes "Fresh" rating. Now, viewers looking at the page online will be greeted by the all-too-common green tomato splat.

Out of the 377 reviews submitted, 153 have been from critics who say they disliked the movie more than they liked it. It still has 224 positive, including one from ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, who says the movie "delivers an exciting and inspirational new tale, with a surprising level of worldly commentary."

The Rotten Tomatoes' Critics Consensus reads, "Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character."

Despite a slipping reputation with critics, WarnerMedia was so impressed with the film's performance — both at the box office and on HBO Max, mind you — the outfit pushed a third film into development the weekend1984 was released. Jenkins previously said she broke a story for Wonder Woman 3 with longtime DC scribe Geoff Johns, a story that could see the return of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

In a separate interview, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot said the threequel will take place in current times. "I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," the star recently told MTV News. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max.