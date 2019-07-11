Disney Cancels Descendants 3 Red Carpet to Make Donation in Cameron Boyce’s Memory

Disney Channel fans are still reeling from the death of Jessie and Descendants star Cameron Boyce, who passed away this past weekend due to complications with epilepsy. In the wake of his passing, Disney has reportedly canceled the red carpet premiere for Descendants 3, which was scheduled to be held on July 22nd.

NEW: @DisneyChannel honors the late Cameron Boyce, cancels red carpet premiere of #Descendants3 and makes donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed. https://t.co/01vfy8wWsO pic.twitter.com/x8HSg0G51m — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 11, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Walt Disney Company will instead be making a donation to the Thirst Project, a charity that Boyce advocated for. The non-profit helps provide low-income communities around the world with safe drinking water.

In addition, Disney will reportedly be using the world-premiere telecast of Descendants 3, which is set to air in August.

“With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory,” Disney Channel said in a statement.

Boyce was one of the stars of the Descendants franchise, portraying Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. In addition to Descendants, Boyce was best known for his role as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie, as well as the spinoff series Bunk’d.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a statement from Boyce’s family reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement continues.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Outside of the Disney sphere, Boyce appeared in Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, and the Grown Ups franchise. He was set to appear as a series regular on HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher, as well as the American Satan TV spinoff Paradise City.

