Despicable Me Returns to Netflix Top 10

The Minions are back on Netflix and they are reminding everyone just how popular they are whenever they're on the streaming service. At the start of September, two movies in the Despicable Me franchise made their way back to Netflix, after spending some time on other streaming services like Hulu and Peacock. The Despicable Me films have always been huge on Netflix and this time around is no different. It didn't take long for one of the movies to appear on the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are both now back on Netflix, and the latter made its way onto the Netflix Top 10 early this week. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies sees Despicable Me 2 coming in at number 10 overall, behind several new Netflix originals and films like Collateral and Scarface.

The Despicable Me films have been staples of the Netflix Top 10 whenever they're on the service, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Despicable Me 2 climb even higher in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!