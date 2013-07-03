Despicable Me Returns to Netflix Top 10
The Minions are back on Netflix and they are reminding everyone just how popular they are whenever they're on the streaming service. At the start of September, two movies in the Despicable Me franchise made their way back to Netflix, after spending some time on other streaming services like Hulu and Peacock. The Despicable Me films have always been huge on Netflix and this time around is no different. It didn't take long for one of the movies to appear on the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are both now back on Netflix, and the latter made its way onto the Netflix Top 10 early this week. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies sees Despicable Me 2 coming in at number 10 overall, behind several new Netflix originals and films like Collateral and Scarface.
The Despicable Me films have been staples of the Netflix Top 10 whenever they're on the service, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Despicable Me 2 climb even higher in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Me Time
"With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure."
2. Love in the Villa
"Julie's dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger."
3. This Is 40
"After a big birthday, married couple Pete and Debbie wrestle with the realities of parenthood, romance and getting older."
4. I Came By
"A graffiti artist who targets homes of the elite uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement – triggering events that put his loved ones in danger."
5. Collateral
"Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when Max realizes his fare is an assassin."
6. The Poison Rose
"A down-on-his-luck PI reluctantly takes a case in his Texas hometown, only to discover his ex's daughter at the center of a high-profile murder."
7. Snow White and the Huntsman
"An updated take on the tale finds a young Snow White battling the Evil Queen with skills learned from the Huntsman sent to kill her."
8. Scarface
"In a ruthless rise to Miami drug lord, a Cuban-born gangster descends into addiction, obsession and brutality, with grisly consequences."
9. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
10. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."