Despicable Me Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Despicable Me was a major hit on Netflix a few months ago when it was available on the streamer, proving just how popular that film series remains with movie fans. Since the movies left Netflix, they've spent some time on Peacock, and Minions: The Rise of Gru delivered the franchise another massive haul at the box office. Now, thanks to Hulu, Despicable Me is streaming once again.

On Monday morning, to kick off the new month, Hulu added a bunch of new movies and TV shows to its lineup. Both Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 were among the films that made their way to the streamer, putting them back on a major streaming service once again.

While Despicable Me may be one of the highlights, it was far from the only film that arrived on Hulu to start the month. Here's everything that was added to Hulu on August 1st:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)

BUGSY (1991)

CAST AWAY (2000)

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DETROIT (2017)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)

GANDHI (1982)

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)

GULLIVER'S TRAVELS (2010)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)

I FEEL PRETTY (2018)

IN TIME (2011)

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)

JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)

MAN ON FIRE (2004)

MEN OF HONOR (2000)

MILES AHEAD (2016)

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)

NURSE 3-D (2014)

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)

SHAME (2011)

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)

THE SIXTH MAN (1997)

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)

SOURCE CODE (2011)

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)

SURF'S UP (2007)

SWIMFAN (2002)

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

TOWER HEIST (2011)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

WANDERLUST (2012)

WAR HORSE (2011)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)

YOU'VE GOT MAIL (1998)