Dexter Star Becomes Superman’s Next Major Villain in Brilliant DCU Fan Art

The next major villain of the DC Universe has just been revealed, and new fan art imagines Dexter’s Michael C. Hall as the antagonist in James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Tomorrow. After acclaimed appearances in Six Feet Under, The Crown, Kill Your Darlings, and, perhaps most notably, Dexter and its spinoffs, Michael C. Hall would be an inspired choice to join the rebooted DCU. Hall’s performance as forensic technician-turned-vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan made him a household name, and proved he’d be great at bringing a cold and calculating supervillain to life in the DCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many brilliant candidates for DC Comics villains who Michael C. Hall could play in the live-action DCU. However, after recent confirmation that David Corenswet’s Superman and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor will be fighting Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow in 2027, speculation has been rising about who could play the iconic, sinister foe. New fan art shared by @skull101ify on Instagram imagines Michael C. Hall as the green-skinned Brainiac, complete with his shrunken city and stoic demeanour that makes him such a captivating and terrifying adversary to the Man of Steel.

Michael C. Hall’s Brainiac Would Be the Perfect Choice for Man of Tomorrow

At 54-years-old, Michael C. Hall has the age and experience to play a hardened, wisened, and dedicated supervillain opposite Corenswet and Hoult’s millennial Superman and Lex Luthor. Brainiac, who first appeared in DC Comics’ Action Comics #242 in 1958, is the perfect antagonist to bring Superman and Lex Luthor together in battle, as the threat he poses to Earth as a whole would impact them both. Brainiac’s cold, calculated, and super-intelligent presence reflects that of Dexter Morgan perfectly, so it would be great to see Hall in the role.

Hall already has a prior relationship with DC, which could make his casting as Brainiac even more possible. He voiced Kirk Langstrom’s Man-Bat in the animated Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles episode, “Twisted,” a role which he reprised in the 2015 animated movie. Brainiac would be a wildly different role to Man-Bat, but Hall would be a fantastic choice to bring the villain to life in the live-action DCU. This could recenter Hall’s career away from Dexter Morgan —a role he’s played solidly in three spinoffs over the last four years — and into DC Studios’ new franchise.

It’s shocking that Brainiac, given his prominence in DC Comics, has never appeared in a live-action Superman movie. Man of Tomorrow will finally change this in 2027, but DC Studios must find an actor capable of delivering a stoic persona alongside a huge amount of charisma and some name recognition to be able to do the character justice. Brainiac’s tendency to shrink major cities in an effort to gain knowledge and power for himself makes him a terrifying threat to Earth, and would present some personal conflict for Superman, as he may have already shrunk Krypton’s capital, Kandor.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!