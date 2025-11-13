Man of Tomorrow’s Primary Villain Confirmed (And DC Fans Predicted It Ages Ago)

All has been quiet on the DC Universe front since the end of Peacemaker Season 2. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, because the final episode of the sophomore outing drops a bombshell, revealing that the titular anti-hero is stuck in the reality known as Salvation, which A.R.G.U.S. discovered. While one character taking an unwanted siesta may not sound important, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 leads directly into the next project he’s spearheading, Man of Tomorrow. The Superman sequel will see the Man of Steel and his arch-enemy team up to fight an even bigger threat.

Gunn has played coy about the identity of Man of Tomorrow‘s villain, likely not wanting to ruin the surprise. However, the Hollywood trades made it their mission to peel back the curtain on the DCU project. According to The Wrap, Brainiac is going to be the one to bring DC’s greatest rivals together on the big screen.

The android from Colu has a long history with Superman in the comics. In most iterations, the hero takes issue with Brainiac’s mission to consume knowledge across the galaxy by whatever means necessary. But there have been times when the conflict becomes personal, such as when Brainiac bottles up Krypton’s capital city, Kandor, and parades it around like a trophy.

It’s easy to imagine a scenario where the DCU makes Brainiac part of Krypton’s story, given that it’s already taking liberties with the source material, turning Kal-El’s father, Jor-El, into a villain obsessed with his son building a legacy rather than helping people. Whatever Gunn decides to do with Brainiac will be celebrated, though, as the world has waited a long time to see him in all his robotic glory on the big screen.

DC Fans Have Been Yearning for Brainiac

Superman is one of DC’s most important characters, so it’s never a surprise when he gets another movie. In fact, there have been nine major feature films that hand the spotlight over to the Man of Steel. Most of them pit the hero against Luthor or General Zod, another Kryptonian. However, he’s also fought Steppenwolf and Nuclear Man on the big screen, who aren’t exactly major members of his rogues’ gallery. Brainiac is easily the biggest Superman villain without a live-action movie appearance, but the DCU is about to set that right.

Ever since Gunn announced that Man of Tomorrow would bring Luthor and Superman together, fans latched onto the idea that Brainiac would be a thorn in both of their sides. Radio silence from the powers that be briefly threw a wrench into those plans. Fortunately, at least until James Gunn says otherwise, everyone can start working on their Brainiac fancasts. Chukwudi Iwuji appears to be the clubhouse leader, but there are surely other performers out there who can turn the evil dial up to 11.

Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

