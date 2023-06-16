Did The Flash Just Poke Fun at the Snyder Cut?

DC Studios has finally released The Flash into theaters, and the reactions to the film have been very good. The Flash will reset the DC Universe that began with Zack Synder's Man of Steel and usher in a new era of films led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. So with a film that has that much riding on it, you know that it will take a lot of liberties, including poking fun at a major film in the franchise. While a lot of cool things happen in the film, one moment could be taken as a jab at the Snyder cut of Justice League.

Did The Flash Make Fun of Zack Snyder's Justice League?

During the beginning of The Flash, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) runs into Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) while he's getting off of work and they reconnect for what the two can't decide is the first time after going to college together. Barry and Iris both disagree on when was the last time they both saw each other with the latter swearing that they saw the former fairly recently and him denying. This could be The Flash's way of poking fun at Zack Snyder's Justice League and the theatrical cut of the film. In the theatrical cut, Clemons' Iris West was cut from the entire movie while she appears in Zack Snyder's Justice League where the Scarlet Speedster saves her life. The conversation they share in The Flash about when they last saw each other could serve as a funny joke about the real life situation that occurred.

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

