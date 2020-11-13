If Die Hard Is a Christmas Movie Debate Starts Early This Year

While we're not even halfway through November and Thanksgiving has yet to descend upon us, this year has seen social media dive into annual festivities earlier than in previous years, which means debates about Die Hard have already sprung up. Given that the Bruce Willis-starring action film from 1988 features terrorists infiltrating a Christmas party in the days ahead of the holiday, features Christmas music, and references to the holiday, it is certifiably a "Christmas movie." However, with some movie fans defining a Christmas movie as something that has to reflect the values of the holiday or be intrinsically linked with those traditions, some fans note that Die Hard is merely a film that happens to take place during that time of year and could just as easily have occurred on any other day.

As is the nature of the internet, everyone loves to argue about every pedantic topic imaginable, which includes whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, despite how little it matters what anyone else thinks about the topic. Due to people having more time on their hands this year and how they're looking forward to upcoming holidays, the arguments are already raging on Twitter, well ahead of December.

