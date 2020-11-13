If Die Hard Is a Christmas Movie Debate Starts Early This Year
While we're not even halfway through November and Thanksgiving has yet to descend upon us, this year has seen social media dive into annual festivities earlier than in previous years, which means debates about Die Hard have already sprung up. Given that the Bruce Willis-starring action film from 1988 features terrorists infiltrating a Christmas party in the days ahead of the holiday, features Christmas music, and references to the holiday, it is certifiably a "Christmas movie." However, with some movie fans defining a Christmas movie as something that has to reflect the values of the holiday or be intrinsically linked with those traditions, some fans note that Die Hard is merely a film that happens to take place during that time of year and could just as easily have occurred on any other day.
As is the nature of the internet, everyone loves to argue about every pedantic topic imaginable, which includes whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, despite how little it matters what anyone else thinks about the topic. Due to people having more time on their hands this year and how they're looking forward to upcoming holidays, the arguments are already raging on Twitter, well ahead of December.
Scroll down to see social media weighing in on Die Hard being a Christmas movie.
You're Welcome
PSA: DIE HARD IS A CHRISTMAS MOVIE, you're welcome!— Star Wars Steve #MakeSOLO2Happen #MTFBWY #StarWars (@spoonywan) November 13, 2020
If you have a different opinion, then, guess what? You're wrong, wrong wrong wrong, wrong wrong, wrong, wrong wrong wrong. WROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG! pic.twitter.com/SlFW5qhqKF
Hill to Die On
It’s that time of the year again that I will die on the hill of Die Hard is a Christmas movie! pic.twitter.com/rryOmqBO4X— Somewhat Damaged (@SomewhatDamag3d) November 12, 2020
What Debate?
Whyyyyy is there any debate over DIE HARD being a Christmas movie? Has anyone seen DIE HARD? They literally tell you before the opening credits end that things can be Christmas without being ‘conventionally’ Christmas... pic.twitter.com/Xu3IiyMOGC— call me ACAB✧ (@callmeIndiana) November 13, 2020
Doctor Boring
Anyone who says Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie has PhD in being boring. I watch it every year, along with Batman Returns and Iron Man 3. pic.twitter.com/BFv3okPpzU— Dylan Cole Black (@dylancoleblack) November 13, 2020
No Thanks, Hallmark
Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie. As is Lethal Weapon. And Gremlins. And I would watch any of those over most of the Hallmark Channel's and Lifetime's sappy Christmas movies any day. pic.twitter.com/mbVtO5QP6K— IceonFire7 (@IceonFire07) November 13, 2020
Classic Trifecta
Best Christmas movies ever:— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) November 13, 2020
It’s a Wonderful Life
Home Alone
Die Hard
Yes, Dammit
Yes, dammit, Die Hard IS a Christmas movie because it's the BEST Christmas movie of all time. Get on board.🎄#FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/DZM36pIqqC— Ashley Waldorf (@AW_Ursa) November 13, 2020
Ho Ho Ho
If Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie, why is this the Christmas card I send everyone? pic.twitter.com/ws2b0qq8bR— MichaelB.Swordin' (@LordOfSword94) November 13, 2020
What About Gizmo?
If Die Hard is a Christmas movie, then so is Gremlins.
I mean, for Christ's sake, Gizmo was a Christmas present for Billy !!! pic.twitter.com/BZO8uMWa33— Unknown Stuntman (@CaptainQuint) November 13, 2020
Intentional
When a film is set during Christmas, is full of Christmas decorations and music, has a Main Character whose journey is traveling to see family... then it’s a Christmas Movie. Die Hard 1 & 2, and most Shane Black movies count. I don’t care when it released- it was all intentional. pic.twitter.com/elogv7DMiP— Zeyne Guzeldereli (@ZGooze) November 13, 2020