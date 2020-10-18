Die Hard Is Back: Bruce Willis Returns in Mysterious New Teaser

✖

John McClane is back. Saturday afternoon, Rumer Willis shared a sneak peek of her father back in the role of McClane, much to the delight of Christmas movie aficionados everywhere. The clip in question shows the elder Willis coming toe-to-toe with some henchmen-looking types that have been tracking him and suddenly, the Die Hard franchise is alive and well again.

That said, the teaser could mean a whole host of things. Most unlikely, of course, is that 20th Century filmed an entire Die Hard sequel in secret and plans to release a trailer or teaser as soon as October 18th. Much more likely, however, is that Willis has brought back the character for a marketing stunt in partnership with a brand or event. You can see the teaser below, complete with its #DieHardIsBack hashtag.

At one point, Die Hard 6 was in development at 20th Century Fox though it was one of the projects that fell victim to the merger between Fox and Disney. Since then, Disney has been reportedly been interested in redeveloping the movie as a television series titled McClane.

The movie had been developed by Lorenzo diBonaventura and was supposed to serve as Willis' swan song for the franchise, the final time the actor would play the beloved role.

“You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in says, ‘McCLANE’,” producer Lorenzo diBonaventura told Empire in 2018. “We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before.”

“I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce,” he added. “The idea that he’s not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.”