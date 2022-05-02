Bruce Willis' Die Hard Franchise Has a New Streaming Home
More than three decades after its release, Die Hard remains one of the most beloved action films in cinematic history. Bruce Willis' debut turn as John McClane has stood the test of time has never stopped being a regular go-to for action fans. In the world of streaming and digital media, a lot fans may not have their own copy of the film, relying on streaming services to enjoy most movies. On Sunday morning, streaming the entire Die Hard franchise was made a lot easier.
The start of the month saw most major streaming services add a horde of new movies and TV shows to their lineup. Peacock was no exception. The NBCUniversal streamer added quite a few titles on Sunday, including four of the five Die Hard films.
1988's Die Hard was added to Peacock this weekend, along with Die Hard 2, Die Hard With a Vengeance, and Live Free or Die Hard. The only movie in the series that didn't make the leap to Peacock is the much-maligned A Good Day to Die Hard. If you're a fan of John McClane, Peacock just became your go-to source for action.
The Die Hard films are far from the only titles that were added to Peacock's lineup on Sunday. You can check out the full list of new additions below:
Will you be revisiting any of the Die Hard movies now that they're available on Peacock? Let us know in the comments!