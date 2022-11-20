Disenchanted Stars Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Detail Their Villain Roles: "It's the Dream"

It's been 15 years since Amy Adams first played Giselle in Enchanted, and now she's back with returning stars Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden in Disenchanted. The new Disney+ movie also features Maya Rudolph as Malvina, Giselle's biggest adversary in the film. Due to a wish gone wrong, Giselle starts to turn into a wicked stepmother throughout the movie, which means Rudolph and Adams get to have a lot of fun playing dueling villains. The duo even gets a villain song called "Badder" and recently talked about the musical number and having fun with their roles in an interview with Glamour.

"Heaven. I loved it," Adams said about filming their duet. Rudolph added, "It's the dream. It's the thing that, especially and specifically for this movie, I was training for. I was working on the song every day, doing choreography. It was the dream come true from when I was a kid and wanted to be in the movie Fame. [Starts singing.] I had dance, and then I had singing, and then I was like, "I'm doing it, I'm in a musical!" And then we got there that day and got to do it. Having Amy be the person who's welcoming you and doing it with you is the dream. We worked our little skirts off." Adams explained, "We worked our little corseted booties off!"

"You know, it took some practice but it was so much fun because one of the things I love about it is that it plays on this idea of talking to yourself," Adams said of transforming Giselle into a villain. "And I think I'm constantly dueling between good Amy and wicked Amy, and we're having conversations all the time. Well, not all the time, but some of the time! There are moments," she added with a laugh. "So it's this idea of that internal monologue and the struggle between which side of you is going to win out. That was so much fun to get to play with. It was one of those things that when I saw it on paper I was just like, "Well, I guess I'm gonna have to do this," and then doing it was so much fun. But there was some trial and error." She added, "I like that they're in conflict with each other."

What Is Disenchanted's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

The critics were pretty mixed on Disenchanted, and it currently has a 44% critics score and a 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's review of the sequel is quite positive, giving it a 4 out of 5 and saying, "If you liked the first one, but aren't a fan of Disney or musicals, Disenchanted definitely isn't for you. The first movie was such an innovative, original ride while the sequel is just a fun, sweet time. However, if you're an Enchanted superfan or a general lover of all things Disney, the new movie won't disappoint."

Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.