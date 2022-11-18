Disenchanted Rotten Tomatoes Score Shows Disagreement Between Critics

The long-awaited Enchanted sequel Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+, with the film's release also bringing along with it reviews of the experience. While only a few dozen reviews have been calculated on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the site calculates an almost-even split between critics who enjoyed and disliked the movie. At the time of writing, Disenchanted has 33 reviews submitted to the site and 52% of them are positive. While there are sure to be more reviews of the film submitted in the coming days, it's still interesting to see critical reactions with such an even split. Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.

By contrast, the original Enchanted is a bonafide hit, sitting at 93% positive reviews with nearly 200 reactions calculated.

In the film, "It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese, Disenchanted is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award® nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

This movie isn't the only highly anticipated sequel to debut on the streamer this year, as September saw the debut of Hocus Pocus 2, a film that brought back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the wicked Sanderson sisters. With nearly 150 reviews, Hocus Pocus 2 sits at 64% positive reviews. However, the original Hocus Pocus was more of a fan-favorite experience, as critical reactions put it at only 38% positive reviews.

