‘Aladdin’ Sneak Peeks Showing at Disney Parks

Beginning this weekend, a sneak peek look at Disney’s live-action Aladdin will screen for a limited time at Disneyland park within the Main Street Opera House, aboard the ships of Disney Cruise Line, and as part of the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disney Parks Blog revealed Friday.

The Disneyland Resort has traditionally offered sneak peek looks at its coming blockbusters housed in Disney California Adventure Park’s Sunset Showcase Theater, which has treated guests to extended previews from Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast re-imagining, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2, and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange and Thor: Ragnarok.

In the Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin, a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 animated classic that starred Robin Williams, the optimistic street rat (Mena Massoud) meets the self-determined Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and is soon whisked away in a magical adventure that includes help from the handy Genie (Will Smith) and a nefarious plot put into motion by the scheming Jafar (Marwan Kenzari).

New recordings of Aladdin‘s award-winning songs, including Oscar-winning romantic anthem “A Whole New World,” will be present and steered by returning composer Alan Menken, alongside new music penned by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

“Clearly people are very attached to the original songs and clearly that’s part of the DNA, so we didn’t really want to stray from the original stuff, just an embellishment with a couple of new tracks,” Ritchie previously told EW.

“We’re 26 years later, the world moves on, so there is a shift, which is just an unavoidable aspect of time. But essentially the soundtrack’s the same, just somewhat embellished with a couple of new tunes in it.”

Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim. “Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes new music written by Menken and Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Aladdin releases to theaters May 24.

