Disney Fan Deepfakes Robin Williams Face on Will Smith’s Genie in ‘Aladdin’ Trailer

Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie in the teaser for Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie has been at the center of plenty of scrutiny over the last few weeks, as fans are having a hard time coming to grips with the goofy, CGI updates to the character.

No one, no matter how talented, will ever come close to playing the Genie quite like Robin Williams did in the original animated film. In honor of his take on the role, and the recent backlash surrounding Will Smith‘s version of the character, one Youtube user decided to combine the two. The result is both nostalgic and completely creepy.

In the new deepfake, which you can watch at the top of the page, Williams’ face is placed over the body of Smith’s Genie from the trailer. The voice of Williams was also included, helping make the image a little easier for everyone.

There will always be plenty of love for Williams’ Genie, and Will Smith knew that when he first took the role. During the first photo reveal for the film last year, Smith spoke with EW about taking on the iconic character and trying to make it his own.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith said. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.

“[Williams] infused the character with a timeless version of himself,” he continued. “I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

Smith went on to say that he believes his version of the Genie will stand the test of time because there hasn’t been anything like him in a Disney movie to this point.

“I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history.”

Disney’s Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24th.