New ‘Aladdin’ Photos Shine the Spotlight on Princess Jasmine

Newly surfaced photos from Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin offer a fresh look at Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott).

The Power Rangers and Charlie’s Angels star, whose mother is of Indian descent, earlier explained to EW it was “really powerful” exploring a whole new world as an originally animated princess whose looks were similar to her own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabian Jasmine Flower ❀ (@arabian.jasmine.flower) on Apr 9, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

“Princess Jasmine is genuinely one of my favorite princesses growing up, although I feel like anyone would say that. But genuinely, she was it for me. It was her and Pocahontas; she was definitely top two, for sure. She’s someone who is so beloved, and having an animated character and bringing it to life in the way that it’ll be authentic and natural is the best part of the job for me,” Scott said.

“I love that in this movie, Jasmine’s main objective at the beginning of the movie is really to protect her people, to do right by them, and she’s a bad-arse, but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t get upset when she thinks Aladdin screws up.

“She definitely isn’t a finished article at the beginning of the movie, but she has this beautiful arc and progression, and she goes from asking for what she wants to really just taking it, and displaying that she is a leader, and that’s what I loved the most: Taking something and actually creating something with so much more depth was the most fun and the biggest honor for me, but I’m surrounded by amazing women that I can take inspiration from.”

Joining Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin are Will Smith as the wish-granting Genie, Marwan Kenzari as Agrabah’s scheming Grand vizier Jafar, Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s handmaiden and loyal confidante Dalia, and Billy Magnussen as potential Jasmine suitor Prince Anders.

The Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin flies into theaters May 24.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!