Did former two-time Disney CEO Bob Iger really dis Captain: America: The First Avenger to former Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter? According to a new book, the answer is yes. In Robbie Whelan’s unauthorized biography of Iger entitled The House of Mouse, leaked emails are reprinted. When Whelan appeared on The Town With Matt Belloni, they were revealed to have said that “Kenneth Branagh was great on Thor. Joe Johnston was not on Captain America: The First Avenger. Jon Favreau delivered on Iron Man, but not Iron Man 2.” Even if Iger is talking money, the opening weekend of Captain America was $65.1 million as opposed to Thor‘s $65.7 million, which isn’t a lot of daylight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cap also had an uphill climb internationally, as it needed to do well in countries that don’t necessarily love America. Fortunately for the movie, even countries that don’t like the U.S. much today will acknowledge that during the movie’s World War II-set era, the American army was on the right side of history against Nazi Germany. A final worldwide gross of $370.6 million, plus a star-making performance for Chris Evans, ultimately tell the tale. Iger may not have liked the movie Johnston made, but audiences and fans did.

Ike Perlmutter’s Grudge Against Disney Runs Deep

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS

The CEO of Marvel Entertainment as of 2009 when Disney took over the company, Perlmutter was a controversial figure from then on. He’s considered responsible for the order that Marvel not promote or make merchandise for their movies owned by other studios, which at that time included the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Perlmutter also repeatedly clashed with Kevin Feige over issues like diverse casting, and whether or not Marvel TV shows could share characters with the movies. In 2015, Disney sidelined him from Marvel Studios so that Feige could report directly to Disney; in 2023, Perlmutter was laid off. In 2024 he attempted a company takeover, using his shares to try to back a proxy candidate on the Disney board. The plan failed, and he sold off his interest.

Like Perlmutter or not — and his conservative philosophy and politics turned a lot of people off — it’s easy to see why he might not be happy with Disney’s Iger. Iger’s now no longer CEO, but given a chance to make him look foolish, it seems Perlmutter, or allies of his, have taken it. Captain America: The First Avenger is a beloved movie now, so Iger seems dumb to have insulted it. Iron Man 2 was considered a disappointment at the time — in hindsight, now that the full saga is known, it looks a little better (it also lets Tony Stark look like a drunk, which Disney would ban after taking over.) It’s notable that every film Iger refers to in those emails is a pre-Disney Marvel movie; The Avengers was officially the first one. So Iger is smack-talking Perlmutter’s handiwork, basically, in order to make a point about what he wants moving forward. Check out the full podcast and see what you think:

Play video

What was Iger thinking in saying the first Captain America film doesn’t deliver? Maybe you can help us figure it out in comments.